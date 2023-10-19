UNC vs. UVA: Game preview, info, prediction and more

There’s never a time for any team to take its foot off the gas pedal, particularly when that team is playing well and has aspirations greater than a conference crown.

Yet when teams come up just short of the ultimate prize, underestimation is a common theme. Already this season in college football, we’ve seen a great Colorado team fall back to earth and a USC squad get dominated by Notre Dame.

I’m not saying those teams have underestimated opponents, but they each made us believe they had greater plans.

Last year, there was a case for then 9-1 UNC underestimating Georgia Tech ahead of their Nov. 19 matchup. Carolina appeared well on its way to a win, leading 17-7 at halftime, only to be shutout in the second half.

The Tar Heels face a similar situation on Saturday. They’re undefeated and face a struggling squad, this time in the form of 1-win UVA. The Cavaliers are coming off a 27-13 win two weeks ago, against in-state rival William and Mary. They could easily have four wins, but lost to N.C. State, Boston College and James Madison by a combined seven points.

UNC has scored 40 points in four games already, while Drake Maye just threw for four touchdowns last weekend against Miami. The Tar Heel defense is equally as impressive, particularly in the second half of games.

If UNC doesn’t play its cards right, loss number one could be staring it in the face. The likelihood of this happening is very slim – Carolina is a much better team this year – but you can bet the Cavaliers are aiming to play villian for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff.

Key to victory for UNC

Oct 14, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs against the Miami Hurricanes in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Since an inconsistent start, Maye has found his groove under center for the Tar Heels.

Though it seems like a new wide receiver leads UNC in yardage each game, Maye has developed the chemistry we all expected with Devontez Walker and Nate McCollum. The latter leads Carolina in receiving yards, while Walker is coming off a 100-yard performance in just his second game as a Tar Heel.

J.J. Jones and Kobe Paysour stepped out when Walker and McCollum were out. They are major reasons why the Heels are still undefeated. Tight ends John Copenhaver, Bryson Nesbit and Kamari Morales have all thrived as Maye’s security blankets.

The key to victory for Saturday against UVA is for the passing attack to develop early, then thrive throughout the game.

Something to watch

Oct 7, 2023; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; William & Mary Tribe quarterback Darius Wilson (11) runs with the ball during the second half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Winning your first game of the season is always a good feeling, especially when you’ve come so close before.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, UVA took down in-state rival William and Mary for a 27-13 victory. This was the Hoos’ first of the year, but they could’e easily had three more under their belt.

UVA hosted James Madison in Week 2, but fell in a heart-breaking, 36-35 defeat. The Cavaliers hosted N.C. State two weeks later, but lost 24-21. On Sat. Sept. 30 at Boston College, UVA lost 27-24.

Even though the Cavaliers are 1-5, they’re just a touchdown away from being 4-2. UNC will want to utilize caution with UVA – it has trap game written all over it.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina Tar Heels (6-0) vs. University of Virginia (1-5)

WHEN? Saturday, Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m. EST

WHERE? Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

TV? TheCW (Watch and stream the game live on CW Sports)

RADIO? Tar Heel Sports Network

WEATHER? 65 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 6 mph winds

LINE? UNC -23.5

LAST MEETING? 2022, UNC 31-28

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads 66-57-4

PREDICTION? UNC 42, UVA 23

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire