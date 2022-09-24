UNC vs Notre Dame football live updates from Chapel Hill as Tar Heels take 7-0 lead

North Carolina faces Notre Dame for the third straight season and is looking for its first win in the series since 2008. The Fighting Irish (1-2) enter Kenan Stadium trying to get back to .500 under first-year coach Marcus Freeman after losing at Ohio State and being upset at home against Marshall.

The Tar Heels (3-0) had last week off after beating Georgia State on Sept. 10 and could secure their first 4-0 start since 1997, which was the last year of coach Mack Brown’s first tenure at UNC. News & Observer reporters C.L. Brown and Andrew Carter, columnist Luke DeCock and photographer Robert Willett are on the scene at Kenan Stadium and will have .

Check back here for live updates.

Downs TD catch: UNC 7, Notre Dame 0, 1Q

Carolina took its opening drive in for a touchdown powered by a 28-yard strike from quarterback Drake Maye to J.J. Jones on the opening play. UNC coach Mack Brown opted not to kick a field goal facing a fourth and goal from the ND 4. Josh Downs, in his first game back since suffering a knee injury in the opener, caught a 4-yard pass in the back of the end zone for a score.

