UNC vs Kansas championship game isn’t on CBS. What channel it’s on and how to stream

North Carolina’s miracle run through the NCAA tournament continues.

The Tar Heels defeated rival Duke, 81-77, in the second semifinal of the Final Four on Saturday night, setting up a showdown with Kansas in the national championship game. Hubert Davis is the fourth first-year coach to reach the national title game.

The Jayhawks defeated Villanova, 81-65, in the first semifinal contest. This is the first trip to the title game for Kansas since 2012. The Jayhawks won the title in 2008. Monday will mark UNC’s 11th trip to the title game and first since 2017, when they defeated Gonzaga in Phoenix, Ariz.

Monday’s game between Kansas and UNC will air on TBS.

What channel is the UNC-Kansas game on?

Monday’s Kansas-UNC game is on TBS. On Spectrum cable, that’s channel 24 or 104 in Charlotte and 34 or 104 in Raleigh. TBS is channel 247 on DirecTV. On AT&T U-verse, it’s channel 112.

How to stream Kansas-UNC national title game.

TBS can be streamed on YouTube TV, Hulu+ Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Alternatively, you can stream the Final Four on the NCAA March Madness app by logging in with a cable or satellite subscription.

What time is the Kansas-UNC national title game?

Monday’s game between Kansas and UNC will tip off at 8:20 p.m. Monday.

Where is the national title game?

The 2022 national title game will be played at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on April 4.