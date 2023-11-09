UNC vs. Duke: Game preview, info, prediction and more

Several weeks ago, the UNC-Duke Victory Bell battle was being talked about as a potential site for College GameDay.

Both teams were ranked and undefeated after four games – when was the last time that happened?

Carolina was putting up tons of points, thanks to its top-ranked offense, but it was the Carolina defense turning heads. Duke caught everyone’s attention after Week 1, upsetting what we thought was a good, then-ninth-ranked Clemson.

Then, the thick of ACC play took over. UNC lost two games it shouldn’t have (UVA and Georgia Tech, who is playing good football now), while Duke lost to three ranked opponents in Notre Dame (now 22nd), Florida State (fourth) and Louisville (11th).

Making matters worse for the Blue Devils, they lost starting quarterback Riley Leonard to a toe injury last weekend. Duke’s offense hasn’t been great all year, but now could take a major hit.

That brings us to where we are now – three more weeks in the regular season.

Carolina is hosting its archrival on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.

Both UNC and Duke are 3-2 in the ACC, with this matchup carrying more than just bragging rights. Louisville, currently sitting in second place, is just 1.5 games against of both the Tar Heels and Blue Devils.

Key to victory for UNC

Nov 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Campbell Fighting Camels running back Tai Goode (3) is tackled by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Cedric Gray (33) in the third quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With backup quarterback Grayson Loftis expected to start for the Blue Devils, UNC has to do one thing to ensure victory – play solid defense.

The Tar Heels limited Campbell to just seven points last weekend, but to be fair, the Camels are an FCS school. That’s not discounting Campbell’s impressive output in the opening quarter, but Campbell doesn’t have quite the offensive prowess of an ACC program.

Carolina allowed over 1,000 combined yards to Georgia Tech and UVA, one of the ACC’s worst offenses, but also sacked South Carolina quarterback nine times and limited fellow ACC school Syracuse to single-digits.

The Tar Heels’ track record with backup quarterbacks isn’t great – just see last year’s N.C. State game.

The past is in the past, though. Carolina now has a golden chance to show its defense has turned a corner.

Something to watch

Nov 4, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs as Campbell Fighting Camels linebackers Lakeem Rudolph (5) and Taylor Behl (17) defend in the first quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC star running back Omarion Hampton is on a historic tear right now – one that could have him possibly crack the Top 10 in school history for single-season rushing yards.

Hampton currently sits at 1,067 rushing yards, good enough for fourth in the entire country. He just needs 145 more to overtake former Tar Heel Amos Lawrence for the 10th-most single season rushing yards at UNC.

I like Hampton’s chances to do so Saturday, even against a stout Blue Devil defense. He has four straight games with 100 rushing yards, with no signs of slowing down soon.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2, 3-2) vs. Duke Blue Devils (6-3, 3-2)

WHEN? Saturday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m. EST

WHERE? Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;

Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

WEATHER? 48 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 1 mph winds

LINE? UNC -11.5

LAST MEETING? Oct. 15, 2022 – UNC 38, Duke 35

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads, 64-40-4

PREDICTION? UNC 27, Duke 10

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire