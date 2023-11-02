UNC vs. Campbell: Game preview, info, prediction and more

UNC’s next football opponent, Campbell, couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Tar Heels’ once promising season – they started 6-0 – took a dark turn. UNC lost two consecutive games to opponents it had no business losing to – UVA two weekends ago, followed by Georgia Tech last Saturday. The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets combined for over 1,000 yards against Carolina, with 576 of those coming on the ground.

This is the same UNC defense that had been shutting opponents down in the second half, sacked South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler nine times in Week 1 and had been generating turnovers seemingly every game.

The Tar Heels return home to take on the Camels at 12 p.m. Saturday. While Campbell’s no slouch at 4-4, it’s an FCS school. When UNC last played an FCS opponent, it pulled away from Florida A&M and hung 56 points on them in the 2022 opener.

Despite the disappointing defensive performances over their past two games, the Tar Heels still have one of the nation’s best offenses. UNC quarterback Drake Maye has thrown for 300+ yards in each of the losses, while starting running back Omarion Hampton has reached over 100 yards in both games.

Campbell could create some chaos in Chapel Hill, though, with four players reaching the 250-yard marker. Those same four players have multiple touchdowns, led by six from NaQuari Rogers.

Camels quarterback Hajj Malik-Williams isn’t too shabby either, passing for 2,085 yards, sporting a 16-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and completing nearly 74 percent of his passes.

UNC’s ultimately going to win this game by a wide margin, but Campbell has the talent to keep it close early.

Key to victory for UNC

Oct 21, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Tony Muskett (11) tries to get rid of the football as he is brought down by North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Kaimon Rucker (25) in the first half at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-USA TODAY Sports

Defense.

I don’t care what area or position it comes from, but UNC has to produce on the defensive side of the ball.

You look at some of the names on Carolina’s defense – Kaimon Rucker, Cedric Gray, Alijah Huzzie, to name a few – there is too much talent to not help UNC win games.

Yet even with these guys, UNC’s allowed an appalling yardage total (1,071) between the UVA and Georgia Tech defeats.

I would say that Carolina will have an easier time shutting down Campbell, but nothing’s a gimme these days.

Something to watch

Oct 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

UNC hasn’t experienced a 1,000-yard rusher in two seasons, but that could very well change on Saturday.

Omarion Hampton, the Tar Heels’ star sophomore running back, currently sits at 931 yards. He’s enjoyed three-consecutive 100-yard outings, highlighted by a 197-yard performance in UNC’s 41-31 victory over Miami.

Unless Carolina solely throws the ball and decides to bring Hampton off the bench, I don’t see any reason why Hampton doesn’t reach 1,000 yards.

Hampton’s also on pace to set the Tar Heels’ highest rushing total since 2020, when current New York Jets running back Michael Carter ran for 1,245.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina Tar Heels (6-2) vs. Campbell Camels (4-4)

WHEN? Saturday, Nov. 4, 12 p.m. EST

WHERE? Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, NC

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on FuboTV)

RADIO? Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;

Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

WEATHER? 61 degrees, 0% chance of rain, 3 mph winds

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? FIRST MEETING

ALL-TIME SERIES? FIRST MEETING

PREDICTION? UNC 73, Campbell 20

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire