UNC vs. App State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

One of the more under-the-radar college football matchups to watch in Week 2 is UNC-Minnesota.

The first thing to note is that both squads are undefeated.

Both teams have played tough competition in their first two games. UNC won the Border Battle (31-17) against South Carolina in Week 1, then came-from-behind to defeat App State (40-34) in its home opener last weekend.

Minnesota beat Nebraska and new head coach Matt Rhule, public enemy number one among professional football fans in North Carolina, 13-10 in Week 1. The Golden Gophers turned around and won comfortably, 25-6, against Eastern Michigan last weekend.

These two program have an entirely different style of play. Carolina is a high-flying, offensive-minded team that can torch you with a variety of runners, including quarterback Drake Maye. The Tar Heels are a headache for any defense to keep up with – even the strongest units.

Minnesota, on the other hand, is a defensive-minded squad that will make you earn every yard. The Golden Gophers might be the buzzsaw that ends UNC’s pursuit of perfection – they only allow 223.5 total yards per game (eighth-best in the FBS). Minnesota also only allows 92.5 passing yards per game – third-lowest in the country, being one of three teams (Sam Houston State, Air Force) that opponents average less than 100 passing yards against.

Both UNC and Minnesota have a strong ground game, but UNC has the clear-cut advantage at quarterback, even with Maye’s slow start. Let’s take a deeper look into this Week 3 clash, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 inside Kenan Stadium:

Key to victory for UNC

Sep 9, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Omarion Hampton (28) runs for a touchdown in the first overtime at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

UNC averages 482 yards per game – a major part of why it currently sits undefeated through two weeks. A major reason for this high total is due to strong running back play – British Brooks rushed for 103 yards against South Carolina, then Omarion Hampton led all of college football with 234 rushing yards against App State.

Minnesota held Nebraska under 300 yards in Week 1, then virtually eliminated Eastern Michigan’s offense by holding them to 152 yards.

With two of the country’s best in their respective styles of play, one has to give. The Tar Heels will either run all over the Golden Gophers, or the Golden Gophers will win a low-scoring game.

To sum things up – if Carolina wants to extend its undefeated season, it’ll need to find a way to crack Minnesota’s tough defense. The run game might be a good place to start.

Something to watch

Sep 9, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) hands the ball off to running back Darius Taylor (1) during the third quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota no longer has Tanner Morgan under center – the team is now rolling with sophomore Athan Kaliakmanis. He’s still proving himself as the Gophers’ quarterback of the future, with just 313 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions through two weeks.

Minnesota’s running back, Darius Taylor, is a star in the making. He ran for 193 yards on 33 carries, leading the country in the latter, in the 25-6 win over Eastern Michigan on Sept. 9.

The most impressive thing about Taylor – he’s doing this all as a true freshman. Kind of reminds me of a certain quarterback on UNC’s roster (hint, last year’s version of Drake Maye).

App State starting running back Nate Noel torched Carolina’s defense for 127 yards and two scores, while quarterback Joey Aguilar completed 22 passes for 275 yards and two more scores.

The Tar Heels will have a tough time containing Taylor, but the difference-maker could be the play of Kaliakmanis. If we see UNC’s Week 1 defense, this game could quickly swing in favor of the hosts.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina Tar Heels (2-0) vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-0

WHEN? Saturday, Sept. 16th, 3:30 p.m. EST

WHERE? Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV? ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on the ESPN App)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

WEATHER? 82 degrees, no chance of rain, 5 mph winds

LINE? UNC -7.5

LAST MEETING? FIRST MEETING

ALL-TIME SERIES? FIRST MEETING

PREDICTION? UNC 20, Minnesota 17

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire