UNC vs. App State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

Both the UNC and App State football programs are riding high after Week 1 victories.

The Tar Heels rode a strong ground game and uncharacteristically strong defensive effort to a 31-17 victory over South Carolina, while the Mountaineers came back in the third quarter to down FCS opponent Gardner-Webb, 45-24.

Coincidentally, UNC and App are now just two days away from clashing in Week 2 action. We all remember what happened when these two in-state rivals last took the gridiron – a combined 62 fourth-quarter points, including 19 in the final 31 seconds.

The Tar Heels are currently favored by 17.5 points. They have a stud at QB in Drake Maye, while the Mountaineers are waiting to see if either Jake Burger or Joey Aguilar will suit up Saturday. UNC has a deep running back room that App State does not have. Both teams have relatively inexperienced wide receiver groups, but Carolina has the clear advantage in tight ends.

Expect UNC to win in dominant fashion, as this Mountaineers team is fairly inexperienced, but also expect a close battle.

Key to victory for UNC

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back British Brooks (24) runs for yardage against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

App State gave up over 350 yards to an FCS opponent in Gardner-Webb last week – one that made the FCS playoffs a year ago but, nonetheless, a team it should have beaten handily. Gardner-Webb starting running back Jayden Brown combined for 122 scrimmage yards and three touchdowns.

What the Runnin Bulldogs’ have one of, UNC has four. It was British Brooks’ turn on the running back carousel last week, as he led all rushers with 103 yards in his first game since 2021. Omarion Hampton scored both running touchdowns for the Tar Heels, who finished with 168 rushing yards.

Carolina also has Elijah Green and Caleb Hood waiting for game action – neither played last week, but frankly didn’t need to with how dominant the Brooks-Hampton combination was.

There’s a good chance Drake Maye tears apart the Mountaineer secondary, but if UNC wants to win, it needs another dominant performance from its running backs.

Something to watch

Sep 2, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass pressured by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (46) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Maye is arguably the country’s best quarterback – he showed it in leading Carolina to a 9-1 start last year, which included weaving himself into Heisman Trophy contention.

While Maye has a whole season to play and is expected to look just like his 2022 form, if not better, he started a perfect 10/10 against South Carolina. Maye ended his night by completing 75 percent of his passes for 269 yards and two touchdowns, but he also threw a couple of questionable interceptions that gave the Gamecocks stellar field position.

Maybe the two interceptions were a result of rust or first-game jitters – both are to be expected early in the season. Maybe it was has new receivers. Even the best NFL quarterbacks throw interceptions from time-to-time – no big deal.

UNC’s running game will be the ultimate key to victory, but make sure to keep an eye out if Maye looks sharper against a less-talented defense.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina Tar Heels (1-0) vs. Appalachian State (1-0)

WHEN? Saturday, Sept. 9th, 5:15 p.m. EST

WHERE? Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on CW Sports)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

WEATHER? 82 degrees, 40% chance of rain, 5 mph winds

LINE? UNC -17.5

LAST MEETING? 2022, UNC 63-61

ALL-TIME SERIES? Tied 1-1

PREDICTION? UNC 49, App State 24

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire