UNC top 2023 target TJ Power set to announce college decision

The UNC basketball program’s top 2023 target, TJ Power, is set to announce his college decision.

Power will make his announcement on Wednesday, September 7th at 5:00 pm ET, according to Joe Tipton of On3.com.

Power has a final-5 of North Carolina, Duke, Virginia, Boston College and Iowa. The 6-foot-10 forward is ranked No. 24 in the 247Sports rankings.

The way UNC and head coach Hubert Davis used Brady Manek was a big selling point to Power throughout his recruiting process after the Tar Heels became involved.

“The way they can utilize skilled bigs stands out. He showed that last year with Brady Manek and this year they kind of planned to do the same thing. So that’s obviously super appealing for a place that historically. You know, there might not be a more historic place than UNC basketball.“

While that has been appealing to Power, there have been recent developments that may point to another school in North Carolina landing the talented forward.

In the last week, Duke has earned three 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions to land Power — two from Duke insiders and one from an Iowa insider.

Duke has always been a player in this recruitment, thanks to the ‘surreal’ moment that Power had when he received an offer from the Blue Devils.

If North Carolina misses on Power, it will surely go all-in on 2023 target Zayden High who has an official visit later this month.

UNC has just one commitment in the class of 2023, with top-30 guard Simeon Wilcher.

