UNC’s Tez Walker drafted by Baltimore Ravens following high-profile NCAA eligibility dispute with major backlash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A former University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill football player who was initially ruled ineligible in the 2023 season — leading to “violent” threats against NCAA officials — has been selected to play in the National Football League.

The Baltimore Ravens picked Devontez “Tez” Walker, a former wide receiver for the Tar Heels, on Day 3 of the NFL Draft on Saturday.

Walker, of Charlotte, was called “a big-time deep threat” by Baltimore and was chosen at No. 113, the Ravens said in a news release.

Walker, who played at West Charlotte High School, had his season shortened last year because of a very high-profile eligibility dispute with the NCAA.

‘Shame on you, NCAA’: UNC wide receiver Tez Walker declared ineligible for 2023 season

In early August 2023, Walker an incoming transfer from Kent State, was denied his waiver by the NCAA to play immediately for the Tar Heels.

The ruling continued into September — even after Walker appealed.

UNC wide receiver Kobe Paysour (8) celebrates his long touchdown reception and run against Syracuse with teammates wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) and tight end Bryson Nesbit (18) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

The denial led to UNC head football coach Mack Brown openly sharing his feelings on the issue.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever been more disappointed in a person, a group of people, or an institution that I am with the NCAA right now,” Brown said in a statement on September 8.

NCAA leadership gets ‘violent’ threats over Tez Walker eligibility denial, is ‘troubled’ over UNC response

Brown said Walker transferred to UNC to be closer to his grandmother, who lives in Charlotte and is dealing with health issues.

“Just imagine what it is like for Tez to be so excited to come home and have a chance to fulfill his childhood dream of playing for North Carolina in front of all of his family and friends, only to have it taken away despite doing nothing wrong,” Brown said.

UNC wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) watches the game from the bench during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Reinhold Matay)

‘I’m not going to apologize’: UNC coach Brown addresses NCAA criticism over Tez Walker decision

“Shame on you, NCAA. SHAME ON YOU!” Brown added.

The UNC Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting to “help figure out all the best options” for Walker, Brown said.

Even North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper got involved.

“The NCAA is now the Wild West so it’s disappointing that the boot comes down on a young man victimized by a bizarre interpretation of a late rule change,” Cooper said in a statement.

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) hauls in a touchdown pass against Miami cornerback Te’Cory Couch (0) during the first half an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

By September 12, the NCAA Division I board said it had received extremely intense criticism about the denial of Walker’s eligibility.

“The NCAA is aware of violent – and possibly criminal – threats recently directed at committee members involved in regulatory decisions,” D-I board chair Jere Morehead and D-I board vice chair Christopher Pietruszkiewicz wrote in a statement.

In the statement, NCAA leadership also said they were “troubled” over the public remarks made by UNC administrators, including football coach Mack Brown and athletics director Bubba Cunningham.

Walker was technically a two-time transfer, despite only playing for Kent State. He began his career at North Carolina Central, but never played with the Eagles after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He then transferred to Kent State, where he played two seasons for the Golden Flashes.

NCAA clears transfer Devontez ‘Tez’ Walker to play immediately for UNC

By early October, the NCAA granted a waiver for immediate eligibility to Walker, a transfer receiver, reversing its position after the university had fought for months to get Walker on the field.

Ultimately, the NCAA cited new information provided through the school, coming roughly a month after denying Walker’s appeal to seemingly close the door on Walker’s chance to play in the regular season.

North Carolina wide receiver Devontez Walker (9) celebrates a catch during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Miami, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Two days after he was cleared, Walker played in the UNC win over Syracuse, grabbing six catches.

Tez Walker grabs 3 TD passes to help No. 12 UNC beat No. 25 Miami 41-31

Then the next weekend, Walker made a major impact — snagging three of Drake Maye’s four touchdown passes with No. 12 UNC-Chapel Hill beating No. 25 Miami 41-31 on Oct. 14.

Walker had 132 yards on his six catches in his first start for the Tar Heels.

Later, Walker had the only 20-plus-yard catch allowed by Clemson CB Nate Wiggins last season.

“He has outstanding length and burst and does well finishing catches through contact. Correcting drops is something he’ll have to work on, as he had 12 the past two seasons,” the Ravens said in a news release. “Walker’s arrival, as well as his ability to play in multiple spots, should help Quarterback Lamar Jackson hit more big plays.”

— The Associated Press contributed to this report

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.