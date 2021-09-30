UNC target and reigning NC player of year Robert Dillingham is leaving North Carolina

Combine Academy’s Robert Dillingham, the reigning N.C. player of the year, will not be returning to play at the school this year.

Combine Academy coach Jeff McInnis told the Observer Thursday afternoon that Dillingham indicated he was leaving to play his junior year in California. McInnis said Dillingham did not mention the school he was planning to attend.

Samad Hines, a reporter with High School Basketball National Insider, tweeted Thursday that there is potential of Dillingham potentially moving to California to play at Kayne West’s new Donda Prep School. West’s new school is named for his mother.

Dillingham, a 6-foot-1 point guard, is ranked No. 8 nationally by 247 Sports and is the No. 2 prospect in the state according to the publication, behind Mikey Williams.

247’s Crystal Ball, which predicts where prospects will attend college, predicts him at 100 percent for committing to North Carolina.

The Robert Dillingham involving Kanye West’s Donda Prep rumors are real and nothing has been made official just yet regarding a transfer.



The highly rated 2023 prospect played his last two season’s at Combine Academy (NC). More details expected to soon. — Samad Hines (@Samad_Hines) September 30, 2021

Last season, Dllingham led Combine to a 29-3 record and was named Charlotte Observer and N.C. player of the year.

Last season, Dillingham averaged 21.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals. He shot 49.5 percent from the field, 40.1 from 3 and 87.5 from the free throw line.

McInnis, whose team is playing a schedule filled with national powers, said losing Dillingham is a big blow and he and his coaching staff would evaluate if the Goats needed to add another player.

“It’s a big loss, man,” McInnis said. “But if you know anything about me, we’ll keep it moving. We love Rob and he has got to do what’s best for his family, and I’m cool with that. But we have got great dudes on this team and we’re good. Rob was such a big part of what we do, but is it the end-all, be-all? No. We still have a schedule to play.”