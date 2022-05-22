UNC target Matthew Mayer withdraws from NBA draft, will transfer

With one roster spot open for next season, the UNC basketball program has their sights set on adding a player in the transfer portal. And arguably their top target is now available.

Former Baylor forward Matthew Mayer has opted to withdraw his name from the NBA draft pool and instead return to college with the intent on transferring out of Baylor, according to Zag’s Blog. The 6-foot-9 forward spent four seasons at Baylor and has one year of eligibility left.

Along with North Carolina, Mayer has drawn interest from Illinois, USC, Texas Tech, Memphis, Arkansas, and Alabama among others.

Mayer averaged 9.8 points, 5 rebounds, 1.2 steals per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field.

For the Tar Heels, Mayer just might be their top target in the transfer portal along with Pete Nance out of Northwestern. With four of their five starters returning, UNC is looking for someone to fill the role that Brady Manek had a year ago which complimented Armando Bacot in the post.

The next step for Mayer is to take some visits here in the coming weeks before making his decision.

