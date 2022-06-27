UNC target decommits from Pitt, opening door for Tar Heels

The door is now open for the UNC football program to land another big target in the 2023 recruiting class. On Sunday, three-star defensive back Shelton Lewis tweeted out that he is reopening his recruitment and has decommitted from Pitt.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound defensive back out of Stockbridge has a total of 23 offers in his recruitment. He committed to Pitt in early June but after visits to Arkansas, UNC and even Pitt, he has now changed his mind. And there’s a new leader in the clubhouse.

Mack Brown and the Tar Heels appear to be the favorites moving forward in this recruitment. Lewis just took a visit to UNC and then decommitted from Pitt as the Tar Heels were attempting to flip him. That doesn’t appear to be an accident, either.

The Tar Heels also lead the 247Sports crystal ball predictor with one prediction and confidence of 7.

While Lewis just decommitted, this recruitment could move quickly and all things are pointing in favor of the Tar Heels.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.