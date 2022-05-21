UNC takes top spot in CBS Top 25 and 1 rankings

The UNC basketball team has received their respect this off-season, and rightfully so.

The Tar Heels are returning four starters from a year ago and while we are months away from the start of the season, they have earned yet again another top ranking in a way-too-early ranking.

This past week, CBS sports released their top 25 and 1 rankings, and to no surprise, the UNC basketball finished at the no.1 spot. UNC (29-10) went on a magical run in the NCAA tournament making it to the National Championship Game as an 8th seed. They dethroned No. 1 seed Baylor on their journey and sent coach K into retirement in the Final Four.

CBS insider Gary Parrish credits the UNC Iron five return as the reason why.

“The Tar Heels’ ranking is based on North Carolina returning every rotation player except for Brady Manek – among them All-American Armando Bacot, NCAA Tournament star Caleb Love and defensive specialist Leaky Black. UNC has the best and most-accomplished returning core in the sport.”

Despite the Atlantic Coastal Conference run in the NCAA tournament, the only other team from the conference to make the top 25 was Duke(9th). UNC hype train is rolling, and the pressure could burst the pipes or cut down the nets.

