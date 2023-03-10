UNC struggles late and sees ACC Tournament run end to Virginia

It was another must-win game for the UNC basketball program on Thursday night against Virginia but the Tar Heels were unable to make key plays late, falling 68-59.

After a strong start, albeit low scoring, it was an 11-0 run by the Cavs late in the first half that led to a lead that would stay the rest of the game.

Despite just a one-point deficit going into halftime, Virginia scored on its first six possessions of the second half and would stretch the lead to six, where the lead would stay for the majority of the final 20 minutes.

Throughout the second half, UNC would find itself on mini runs to trim any deficit back to two possessions, but were rarely able to get down to one possession.

The entire night, it was RJ Davis leading the charge, finishing with a game-high 24 points and four 3s.

Time and time again, however, it was turnovers that halted any significant UNC run. On the night, Virginia outscored North Carolina 14-2 in points off turnovers and 11-2 in transition points.

Mental mistakes have cost the Tar Heels all season long and whether it was turnovers, missed free throws or mental lapses on defense causing an open look for the Cavs, Thursday night was just another example of that.

The Tar Heels got into the bonus at the 11:25 mark of the second half, but it was two missed free throws from D’Marco Dunn that caused UNC to go on a stretch of 6-of-10 from the line up until the 1:59 mark. At that point, it was just a two-point game.

North Carolina would miss its next six shots, seeing a two-point deficit turn into 11 with just 27 seconds remaining and ending the game.

Armando Bacot, who left the first half of Wednesday’s win over Boston College with an ankle injury before returning, struggling all night, clearly not 100 percent. He played just 21 minutes and finished with four points on 2-of-3 from the field and three rebounds.

Caleb Love had 11 points, all in the second half, but on 3-of-15 from the field.

The Tar Heels had no answer for Jayden Gardner in the second half as he had 13 of his team-high 17 points after halftime. Reece Beekman had 15 points, five assists, five steals and zero turnovers in 39 minutes.

Story continues

UNC now has to wait and see what happens for the next three days until Selection Sunday. Coming into Friday, the Tar Heels were still among the ‘First Four out’.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire