UNC starting third baseman Gavin Gallaher going to College World Series for second time

Gavin Gallaher delivered a loud introduction to Tar Heel Nation on Friday, May 31, launching a walk-off grand slam in UNC’s come-from-behind, 11-8 victory over Long Island University to start its run through the Chapel Hill Regional.

Fast-forward to the end of Saturday, June 8 – Gallaher and his Diamond Heel teammates are celebrating their first trip to Omaha (Neb.) since 2018.

After coming from behind to beat West Virginia on Friday, June 7 in Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional, when Vance Honeycutt capped the 8-6 victory with a walk-off home run, North Carolina barely won a 2-1 game Saturday to clinch a College World Series spot.

For every player on the current UNC roster, 2024 is their first trip to Omaha – expect for one.

Gallaher, who grew up in Apex, NC, has obviously never played in the CWS before. He did, however, make a trip up to Nebraska when he was a young, aspiring baseball star.

Seven-year-old Gavin probably wouldn’t believe he’s about to play in Omaha ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PUGGnpXr8s — Carolina Baseball (@DiamondHeels) June 9, 2024

I’m sure that Gallaher enjoyed watching the CWS as a young kid, but imagine how surreal it feels to actually be playing in the CWS.

Gallaher and his Diamond Heel teammates will try to bring the program its first national championship, nearly two decades after it lost to Oregon State in the 2006 and 2007 finals. They’ll start that quest on Friday, June 14 against UVA at a time TBA.

