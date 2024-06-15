UNC star closer Dalton Pence delivers again…this time in College World Series debut

Dalton Pence was a major reason the UNC baseball team got to the College World Series in the first place.

Pence, typically a closing pitcher, led North Carolina with eight saves in the regular season. He led all Diamond Heels pitchers in earned run average, which has since improved to 2.04 since the NCAA Tournament started.

Despite all his regular-season success, Pence started the postseason on a rocky note. He gave up two runs on two hits – across 1 1/3 innings – in UNC’s ACC Tournament-exiting loss against Wake Forest, then gave up two runs on two hits, this time through two innings, in North Carolina’s NCAA Tournament opener against Long Island University.

Since then, Pence has played nearly perfect baseball, giving up just three hits through 12 1/3 shutout innings.

Pence’s latest big outing came in the Diamond Heels’ 3-2, CWS-opening win over ACC rival Virginia on Friday, June 14, as he struck out two Cavaliers across 3 1/3 perfect innings.

VANCE HONEYCUTT IS A CHEAT CODE GAME 1 A SHADE OF BABY BLUE!@UVABaseball 2️⃣@DiamondHeels 3️⃣ Dalton Pence 3.1 PERFECT innings out of the Bullpen against the best Offense in #NCAABaseball — AZ Chiefs Kingdom Jeff ❤️🏆🏈💛 (@Magic_Mahomes) June 14, 2024

If Pence is fatigued, he certainly doesn’t show it. He’s pitched in five of UNC’s seven NCAA Tournament games, going at least two innings in each outing, with today easily his best.

Not only has Pence been North Carolina’s best reliever in the postseason, but North Carolina’s best overall pitcher.

How long can Pence keep up his hot streak?

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire