UNC star center Armando Bacot looking to attend Eagles game; Philly fans react as expected

Number 1 thing on my bucket list is to go to a @Eagles game — Armando Bacot Jr. (@iget_buckets35) June 14, 2022

North Carolina star center Armando Bacot Jr. is from Richmond, Virginia, but he’s not a fan of the Panthers, Commanders, or Ravens, choosing to support the Philadelphia Eagles from afar.

Now Bacot is looking to attend a game in person and fans from across the region and safety K’Von Wallace all chimed in looking to help the Tarheel’s center cross it off of his bucket list.

Packers / Eagles SNF this thanksgiving. I got a ticket with your name on it! 🐏 — Thaddeus Brown (@HotSeatThad) June 14, 2022

Pull up. We’ll show you a good time! 👊🦅 — On The Road To Victory with Jimmy Smith (@OTR2Victory) June 14, 2022

went last year when we beat the skins we took they stadium over — Martez Downer (@tez_757) June 14, 2022

Go to a 4PM game if you get a chance. The tailgating for those are WILD. Everyone is off the chain in a good way. — Sean Collins (@sean_or_die) June 14, 2022

