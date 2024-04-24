UNC standout, CMS grad Drake Maye looks ahead to NFL draft

As the NFL draft nears, many teams are looking to score the quarterback of the future. One of those players could be a former Myers Park High School standout and University of North Carolina star.

Quarterback Drake Maye could be one of the first draftees to hear his name. He’s been a potential top three draft pick since the start of the college season.

Drake Maye is in Detroit and in demand. Hear from Drake starting at 5p on @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/RQTgY9ohVf — Phil Orban (@philorbanWSOC9) April 24, 2024

The hype intensified as the seasons wore on, and Maye has continued to shine. Now, he’s one of the 13 prospects invited to the draft in Detroit, and it adds to the speculation that he’ll be one of the first names called Thursday night.

Responsibilities come along with the prestige of being a top draft pick.

On Wednesday, Maye and his fellow picks participated in a football clinic with Special Olympics Michigan athletes. Maye threw himself into the event; Channel 9′s DaShawn Brown could see he was the most engaged one there. He was all smiles as he soaked in the moment, understanding how special it was to be where he is.

Drake Maye and many of the year’s top prospects kicking off the morning with a football clinic for Special Olympics Michigan…



…and a little media too. #NFLDraft @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/7BQMnhLoyE — DaShawn Brown (@DaShawnWSOC9) April 24, 2024

“Just blessed to be here,” Maye told Channel 9′s Phil Orban. “One of 13 guys, not many are coming anymore, so it’s awesome to be here with the guys. Get to flash back to high school days with [Marvin Harrison Jr.] and [Caleb Williams] being in the same class. But other than that, just trying to enjoy it, embrace it, and have fun with it.”

>> Watch the rest of Orban’s conversation with Maye in Channel 9′s Draft Countdown Wednesday at 7 p.m.

(WATCH BELOW: UNC’s QB Drake Maye to enter NFL draft)