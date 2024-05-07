UNC softball’s opening round ACC Tournament opponent announced

It seems like college spring sports started yesterday.

Yet, we’re already here in May and the postseason is rapidly approaching.

One college spring sports program that faced a lot of early uncertainty was the UNC softball program. North Carolina saw its longtime head coach, Donna J. Papa, retire after 38 seasons. The Tar Heels saw a couple players transfer, plus it brought in a few.

UNC experienced all this with one goal in mind: make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2019.

North Carolina crossed a major step off its goal list, recently clinching a spot in the ACC Softball Tournament. To begin tourney play, the Tar Heels will face Note Dame on Wednesday, May 8 at 3:30 p.m.

Yes, you read that right – the ACC Tournament will be held at Duke Softball Stadium. The Blue Devils won the ACC Regular Season Title and is ranked fifth in ESPN.com’s rankings.

UNC enjoyed success against the Fighting Irish in the regular season, taking two of three matchups back in March at Anderson Softball Stadium.

North Carolina will try and make it a third victory in four tries against Notre Dame. Both teams enter on losing streaks, so a win is much-needed for NCAA Tournament hopes.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire