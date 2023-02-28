UNC sets program record in win over Florida State

In its win over Florida State on Monday night, UNC basketball set an all-time program record… one that not many people probably saw coming.

In their hot shooting performance, the Tar Heels saw four players make three or more made 3s in a game — the first time in program history.

Leaky Black, RJ Davis, Caleb Love and Pete Nance all hit at least three 3s in the win.

All four players also finished with at least 15 points.

In the first half, North Carolina hit 11 3s and finished 14-of-29 from three. This comes after UNC was 10-of-22 from three against Virginia on Saturday.

“One of the things that we talked about, with Florida State defensively, they switch everything,” Head coach Hubert Davis said postgame. “I’ve said before, at the end of the day, we’re gonna have to knock down some perimeter jump shots and over the last couple games, we’ve been able to do that.”

On the season, UNC is shooting just 31.2 percent from three which is ranked 330th in college basketball.

Leaky Black currently leads the Tar Heels at 33.8 percent on the season.

UNC finishes the regular season on Saturday night against Duke.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire