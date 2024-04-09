UNC’s Seth Trimble entering transfer portal, the second Tar Heel to announce departure

North Carolina guard Seth Trimble will enter the transfer portal, the sophomore announced via Instagram on Tuesday.

“It’s been a fun ride here, and the support and opportunities I’ve been given from this family have been more than I can express gratitude for,” Trimble wrote in his announcement. “I’m thankful for each and every one of you who believed in a kid from Menomonee Falls (Wisconsin).

“Thank you to coach (Hubert) Davis and the rest of the coaching/supporting staff for putting their trust and belief in me every day. Thank you to my teammates for being who y’all are and lifting me up every day to succeed. The relationships and memories I have experienced at this university will forever have a special place in my heart.”

Trimble said entering the transfer portal is the best decision moving forward, but he will love the Tar Heel family for the rest of his life.

The sophomore played in 35 games this season, averaging 5.2 points and 2.1 rebounds per contest.

Trimble often came off the bench and was known for his defensive efforts, placing third in the ACC Sixth Man of the Year voting. He shot 46.9% from the floor and 41.9% from 3.

In UNC’s Sweet 16 loss to Alabama, Trimble scored eight points in the first half. He shot 2-2 from the perimeter and added a pair of free throws.

He scored 12 points, pulled down five rebounds and dished out two assists in the Heels’ ACC Tournament win over Florida State.

UNC basketball takes care of business, runs over Florida State in ACC quarterfinal

Trimble said after the game, the team was looking for a spark and he took pride in providing extra energy.

“They bring a lot of talent, a lot of toughness and a different mode,” outgoing graduate student Paxson Wojcik said after the FSU win on March 14. “When Seth and Elliot (Cadeau) play like that, it really electrifies our backcourt.”

The second-year Tar Heel added 32 assists, 13 steals and seven blocks during the 2023-24 season.

Trimble is UNC’s second transfer portal entrant after James Okonkwo entered last week. He appeared in 15 games, averaging 1.0 point and 1.0 rebound per game.

The Tar Heels also seek to replace graduate students Wojcik, Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan who exhausted their eligibility. Senior guard RJ Davis has not announced whether he intends to return to the Tar Heels.

Ian Jackson and Drake Powell, five-star commits and McDonald’s All-Americans, are set to join the program in the fall.