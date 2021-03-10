UNC, seeking to build off win vs. Duke, faces Notre Dame

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNC, seeking to build off win vs. Duke, faces Notre Dame

The challenge for North Carolina is to string together some success.

That's what it will take in the postseason.

The sixth-seeded Tar Heels aim to build off one of their most impressive outings when they play Wednesday night against 11th-seeded Notre Dame in the second round of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament at Greensboro, N.C.

"I don't even think we're at our best," North Carolina guard Kerwin Walton said. "We still have a lot of room to improve."

North Carolina (16-9) received a first-round bye Tuesday while Notre Dame (11-14) rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit and defeated Wake Forest 80-77 on Trey Wertz's 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Now the Irish have something to draw energy from as well.

"Any way you can get to the next round in a tournament atmosphere, which we have shown, if you can win the first one, which we've done many times in the ACC, it just kind of gives you hope," Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said.

The Tar Heels crushed Duke 91-73 in Saturday night's regular-season finale a week after knocking off Florida State, which was in first place at the time. In between, there was a loss at Syracuse.

The Duke game might be something to try to replicate.

"I'd say that was the best we played all year maybe other than the second half against Florida State," North Carolina forward Armando Bacot said. "When we're all locked in, we're a great team. ... It's just when is it going to happen, and can we keep it going?"

The Tar Heels haven't won two consecutive ACC games since January. Still, they've seen the possibilities during some recent contests.

"It's hard to not get excited, especially when everyone is playing so well," Walton said. "I think it's just playing with a sense of urgency as long as we keep our energy up. ... I think it comes to the sense of pride and what's important to you. As long as we keep carrying out that same energy every game then we'll be fine."

North Carolina topped visiting Notre Dame 66-65 on Jan. 2 in a matchup that was announced just two days earlier as the ACC made schedule adjustments.

Wertz is from Charlotte, so the transfer from Santa Clara is in his home state for the tournament. It already has been a special event.

"I've been to the Greensboro Coliseum numerous times, not only to watch the ACC tournament but other games as well," he said. "So it was actually my first time playing on the court."

Until Tuesday, North Carolina played in the most-recent ACC tournament game, an 81-53 loss to Syracuse in the final game of the 2020 second round. Before another game was played the next day, the rest of the tournament was canceled.

That outcome, though, came by the largest margin of defeat for North Carolina in an ACC tournament game.

Usually, though, the Tar Heels excel in the Greensboro Coliseum. They're 40-19 in ACC tournament games in the building. Notre Dame is 5-1 all-time in ACC tournament play in Greensboro.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • First whooping crane hatched at foundation in Wisconsin dies

    The first whooping crane hatched at the International Crane Foundation in Wisconsin has died. Foundation officials said the crane, named Gee Whiz, died on Feb. 24 of natural causes. A whooping crane's average life expectancy in captivity is about 25 years.

  • Bubble watch heats up as tourneys start in power conferences

    The suspense begins to build Wednesday for teams on the NCAA Tournament bubble as more of the major conferences begin postseason play. While the Atlantic Coast Conference began its tournament Tuesday, the Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, Southeastern Conference and Big East all open tournament competition Wednesday. Here are some questions regarding the NCAA Tournament field that still need to be answered.

  • How NCAA rankings have tiny Colgate ahead of a handful of powerhouses

    How is Colgate ranked ahead of Virginia, Kansas, Ohio State and other powerhouses in the NCAA’s NET rankings? Call it a statistical anomaly.

  • No. 1 Gonzaga survives BYU to enter NCAA tournament with undefeated record

    Gonzaga will now try to do something that hasn't been done since 1976: Win the national title with a perfect record.

  • NCAA tournament: Battle for No. 1 seeds goes through Big Ten tournament

    Michigan and Illinois have dibs on No. 1 seeds. But if they falter in the Big Ten tournament, things could get interesting.

  • Trey Wertz buzzer-beater lifts Notre Dame past Wake Forest in ACC Tournament

    Charlotte native and Providence Day alumnus drained a 3-pointer with no time left on the clock.

  • ACC men’s basketball tournament: How to watch Tuesday’s game, betting lines

    League’s bottom six teams, including Duke and Wake Forest, open play.

  • March Madness betting: Despite losing season, Kentucky still among most popular conference tournament bets

    Despite a 9-15 overall record and an 8-9 mark in SEC play, Kentucky is receiving the most SEC tournament betting action.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Petr Yan apologizes for illegal knee, hopes for rematch

    Petr Yan lost the UFC bantamweight championship on Saturday night after illegally kneeing Aljamain Sterling while he was down on one knee. The knee was not only deemed illegal, it was ruled intentional, which meant that Yan was disqualified. Sterling became the new bantamweight titleholder, but not at all in the way that he wanted. Shortly after UFC 259 concluded, Yan issued a statement of apology on Twitter and also took to the UFC 259 post-fight press conference to reflect on the fight. "I apologize and wish speedy recovery to (Sterling). I didn’t mean to throw an illegal strike, I just made a big mistake and paid for it," he wrote. https://twitter.com/PetrYanUFC/status/1368436400220073986 Though Sterling was transported to the hospital to get checked out, he issued his own statement on the fight. "Not the way I ever want to win a fight. It was close, competitive and filled with action. I felt the knee was intentional, especially after the ref announced I was a downed opponent, so I didn’t expect to be hit. Yan is a bad dude! WE WILL DO IT AGAIN!" https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368434976329330690 https://twitter.com/funkmasterMMA/status/1368447331855519745 With both men on board to run the fight back, UFC president Dana White was also agreeable, saying that he absolutely intends to book the rematch as soon as possible. TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Petr Yan reflects on illegal knee, hopes for quick rematch (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • All-Star Game: Anfernee Simons beats Obi Toppin to win Dunk Contest with near-rim kiss

    Pacers forward Domantas Sabonis beat Nikola Vucevic to win the Skills Challenge, and Stephen Curry ran away with the 3-Point Contest.

  • Time to jell: Cliff Daniels leads No. 5 team's return to form with Larson's Las Vegas leap

    Cliff Daniels’ path to becoming a winning NASCAR Cup Series crew chief has been quite the journey, a trail that began as a promising race engineer for Jimmie Johnson and the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports team. When Daniels took over, Johnson illustrated his new crew chief’s devotion to the team by saying that “he truly […]

  • Blake Griffin signs with Nets after clearing waivers

    The Nets announced the six-time All-Star's signing after his buyout from the Pistons.

  • Dak Prescott's future with the Cowboys is secure. Now the hard part begins

    Jerry Jones is now spending a big chunk of the salary cap on a franchise QB. And Prescott is no longer a plucky underdog. Can both parties rise to the challenge of winning a Super Bowl?

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • UFC 259 full results: Blachowicz decisions Adesanya; Nunes dominates Anderson; Yan DQ'd vs. Sterling

    Only one belt changed hands Saturday at UFC 259.

  • Federer sets eyes on Olympics as long as knee holds up

    Federer, 39, is making his long-awaited comeback at the Qatar Open -- where he plays Britain's Dan Evans in the second round -- after two knee surgeries ended his season last year. The Swiss has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open semi-final loss to Novak Djokovic last year but is already looking ahead to Wimbledon and the Olympics. "Participation in the Olympics is part of my plan although my main goal was everything from today until Wimbledon, the tournament that precedes the Olympics," Federer told beIN Sports.