UNC running back Kamarro Edmonds enters transfer portal

A day after Mack Brown and the UNC football program added to their secondary with a former Ohio State defensive back, the team is losing a running back to the transfer portal.

On Tuesday, running backKamarro Edmonds announced he was entering the transfer portal, leaving the UNC program. The move comes just a few weeks after the Tar Heels hosted their Spring football game and shut things down until the Summer in terms of practices.

The 5-foot-11.5, 235-pound North Carolina native did not see the field last season for UNC and earned a redshirt giving him four years of eligibility for his new home.

While the loss of Edmonds does hurt, the Tar Heels have a lot of depth at the running back position. They bring back British Brooks, D.J. Jones, Caleb Hood and Elijah Green while welcoming in George Pettaway and Omarion Hampton.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.