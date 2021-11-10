UNC rolls past Loyola to open new era as Hubert Davis turns emotional after coaching debut

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has an animated reaction during the second half of the Tar Heels’ victory against Loyola (Md.) in Tuesday night’s season opener at the Smith Center.

CHAPEL HILL — There were fiery moments as he worked the sideline, but Hubert Davis mostly saved the emotion attached to his North Carolina coaching debut until after Tuesday night’s victory had been completed.

The 19th-ranked Tar Heels rolled past Loyola (Md.) 83-67 in men’s basketball at the Smith Center, the baby blue curtain rising here with a promising performance to open the new season and christen this new era.

Caleb Love pumped in 22 points and Brady Manek supplied 20 points to lead four North Carolina scorers in double figures. The Tar Heels roared out of the gate to begin the game, shot better than 51 percent from the field in both halves, and built a 26-point lead.

It served as a confidence-building start in this time of considerable change for the tradition-rich program. And Davis said when he went back down the tunnel after the final horn and the handshakes — walking off the court named for Roy Williams and exiting the arena named for Dean Smith — the magnitude of the night caught up to him.

The group waiting included his father, his sister, his wife, and three children. His oldest son, a college freshman in Lynchburg, Va., made the trip. Pete Chilcutt, the former North Carolina standout and NBA player, traveled from Sacramento, Calif., to be here for Davis, his roommate during their playing days in Chapel Hill.

“Just seeing people that have been there for me my entire life,” Davis said. “All the emotions that I have felt over the last seven months just came. One of the things I always tell the guys, it’s OK to be emotional because it means you care. I care about this place and this program and this university so much.

“That was the only difference after the game, just seeing a lot of family and friends, and it being a very emotional moment.”

Marquette transfer Dawson Garcia scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Kerwin Walton added 11 points as the Tar Heels took care of business against the visiting Greyhounds of the Patriot League.

Manek, the Oklahoma graduate transfer, became a historical footnote. He caught a feed from RJ Davis and nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key 16 seconds into the game, delivering North Carolina’s first bucket of Davis’s head coaching tenure.

The Tar Heels rocketed ahead 18-3 at the start, with Love burying his first 3-point launch and skipping away in a spirited reaction, then getting in a passing lane for a steal and big breakaway dunk. The lead grew to 39-22 later in the first half, and North Carolina was in front 45-31 by halftime.

“Just me trying to energize my team,” Love said. “They see me getting hype and I feel like however I go that’s how they’re going to go.”

North Carolina’s Leaky Black, left, reaches in against Veljko Ilic of Loyola (Md.) during Tuesday night’s season-opening game.

The 51-year-old Hubert Davis, an All-Atlantic Coast Conference guard for the Tar Heels and later a 12-year NBA veteran, played under the iconic Smith in college. Across the last nine seasons, he coached as a North Carolina assistant under the legendary Williams, whose retirement in the spring prompted Davis’s promotion.

The 71-year-old Williams looked on Tuesday night from his new vantage point, his seat in the Smith Center a couple of rows up from the court that bears his name. Minutes before tip-off, Davis walked up the tunnel, stepping off the baby blue stretch of carpet and out onto the arena floor. He passed by Williams, the pupil and the mentor, their paths linking once more, the Carolina basketball family reinforced all over again with Williams now rooting on Davis.

“It’s kind of crazy when you think about it,” Walton said of Williams the spectator. “Seeing him over there, just knowing that he loves this program and he’s cheering us on, it gives us enough juice to not only play for Coach Davis but also play for him. Because we already know, that’s Roy Williams, legendary coach. I think that him being in the stands shows Carolina is a family. We’re always going to be here for each other.”

Here are more takeaways from Tuesday night’s season opener in Chapel Hill:

‘That’s why I wanted to come here’

Manek contributed five rebounds and produced 20 or more points in a college game for the 13th time in his career. He scored in a number of ways — post-ups, turnarounds, spinning drives, runners off one leg — that displayed more variety than the shooter’s reputation he earned as a four-year starter at Oklahoma.

He called Tuesday night a special experience, and said he felt justified again in joining North Carolina for his final season when Loyola pulled within nine, and the home crowd here woke up with some noise.

“In that second half, when they came out and hit us first,” Manek said, “we started playing better. Got a couple of stops in a row, a couple of points in a row, and the crowd really got into it. That was awesome to see, awesome to be a part of. That’s why I wanted to come here, that’s what I wanted to be a part of.

“It’s unbelievable I get to be a part of Coach Davis’s first team ever. I was a part of his first win. It’s just a great thing for me, a great thing for all of us. We’ll all look back and appreciate it.”

North Carolina guard Caleb Love finishes a breakaway dunk after his steal against Loyola (Md.) on Tuesday night.

Caleb Love’s clean floor game

Love was plagued by shooting struggles and turnover problems during an inconsistent and inefficient freshman campaign last season. But neither were much of an issue in Tuesday night’s opener, and he didn’t commit a turnover as part of the relatively clean effort.

The sophomore guard went 7-for-13 from the field, including 2-for-6 from 3-point range, and provided several highlight worthy finishes. In the second half, he attacked and used his left hand to score over Loyola’s 6-foot-10 Veljko Ilic, who fouled the 6-4 Love on the drive.

Love also chipped in two rebounds, two assists and two steals, while avoiding coughing up a turnover.

“Just watching a lot of film on the mistakes I did make last year,” he said, “and then Coach Davis just staying on me about not turning the ball over. Just me growing up and maturing. Going through what I went through last year, it’s probably the hardest thing I ever went through.”

New coach Hubert Davis directs North Carolina’s team during Tuesday night’s season opener against Loyola (Md.) at the Smith Center.

No set starting group for UNC

Hubert Davis has said North Carolina’s starting lineup and player rotations would be fluid, and Tuesday night’s opener provided the latest proof.

Love, Manek and RJ Davis joined veterans Leaky Black and Armando Bacot as starters against Loyola. In last week’s exhibition game against Elizabeth City State, Garcia and Walton started, while Manek and Black were used off the bench.

Garcia and Walton subbed in at the 16:07 mark of the first half against Loyola. Justin McKoy, the Virginia transfer, became the third man off the bench for the Tar Heels at the 12:25 mark.

Adam Smith is a sports reporter for the Burlington Times-News and USA TODAY Network. You can reach him by email at asmith@thetimesnews.com or @adam_smithTN on Twitter.

