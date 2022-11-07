Can UNC get revenge? Will Kentucky get redemption? What to watch for in men's college hoops

Last season, college men’s basketball got back to a state of normalcy after the COVID-19 pandemic saturated the sport’s product due to cancellations, delays and rescheduled games the prior year.

Despite Duke and North Carolina stealing a majority of last March’s headlines, it was Kansas as the last team standing following one of the best national title game comebacks in NCAA men's tournament history. Now, the blue bloods will look to return strong in 2022-23, with an evolving transfer portal and players being paid for their likeness as lurking offseason themes.

There won’t be any shortages of storylines this upcoming season. Here’s a look at 10 of the biggest.

Can reigning national-runner up North Carolina cut down the nets?

Nothing spells potential revenge quite like leading by 15 points in the national title game and crumbling. Consider the preseason No. 1 Tar Heels to be the favorites to cut down the nets in April, if not for their returning wealth of talent – Armando Bacot, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis – then for their offseason hunger from the title game setback that can play into this upcoming season. Don’t expect this UNC team to be perfect in 2022-23, but be ready for a squad that’s highly motivated.

Second-year coach Hubert Davis can certainly initiate a hunger factor. Last year, he put a picture of the Alamodome in players lockers to help them believe in an end-goal that came to fruition. He won’t need much of a ploy for a net-cutting trip to NRG Stadium given the feeling of letdown that players had to sit with all summer.

Or will a West Coast school finally win a title after long drought?

Had North Carolina not have gotten as hot as it did last season, UCLA very well could’ve taken its place. A Final Four participant in 2021, coach Mick Cronin’s team had a viable shot at winning the title before the Tar Heels eliminated the Bruins in the Sweet 16. Despite losing Johnny Juzang to the NBA, Cronin brings back Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell and a core poised to keep UCLA in the title conversation in 2023.

While a possible move to the Big Ten wouldn’t come into play this season, raising a title banner at UCLA beforehand would signal not just the return of a once-underachieving blue blood but of the West Coast in general. A West Coast school hasn’t won the national championship since 1997 when Arizona won it all. If it’s not the Bruins, then Gonzaga has to be considered, once again, as a title favorite.

The Zags have come up short in recent years in getting coach Mark Few his first national title, but they’re always on the cusp. This year is no different. It all starts with the return of All-American Drew Timme, who can be the centerpiece for another Gonzaga squad in contention.

Will Kentucky pull a Virginia-esque redemption season?

After losing to No. 16-seeded Maryland Baltimore County in 2018, Virginia’s returning players used that loss as fuel for its national title run the following season. Could Kentucky, which lost as a No. 2 seed to No. 15-seeded Saint Peter’s in last season, strike revenge in a similar way? All the pieces are in place for coach John Calipari to have the Wildcats contending in a packed SEC (alongside a dangerous Arkansas squad) and form a team capable of getting all the way to Houston in April.

Oscar Tshiebwe, the reigning player of the year from a number of outlets, returns alongside a cast that includes key returnees Sahvir Wheeler and Jacob Toppin, with five-star freshmen Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston headlining a star-studded recruiting class.

Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe (34) and guard TyTy Washington Jr. (3) celebrate after a play against Florida during the second half their game Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

How will Scheyer do as the post-Coach K era begins at Duke?

The 2021-22 season was overshadowed by Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season in Durham. It ended just short of the end goal, with an exit in the Final Four to archrival North Carolina.

That curtain call sets up head coach Jon Scheyer’s first season steering the ship at one of the most decorated programs in college basketball.

The pressure and spotlight of following Coach K will be hovering over Duke all season long, but Scheyer’s first step will be establishing a team identity that’s tied to his style – and not his mentor’s. He’s already off to a fantastic start, hauling in the No. 1 freshman class with newcomers in centers Dereck Lively II and Kyle Filipowski and forward Dariq Whitehead joining veteran point guard Jeremy Roach in what should shake out to be a very interesting season for the new-look Blue Devils.

How will the other new young coaches fare?

College basketball’s all-sport makeover is seeing seasoned coaches retire (Coach K, Jay Wright, Roy Williams, among others) and their younger replacements take over the heralded programs they built. Kyle Neptune’s first season guiding Villanova in the post-Wright era will be must-watch, seeing if the Wildcats can maintain the stranglehold on the Big East they had under Wright.

Another young coach, 37-year-old Todd Golden, is being tasked with reviving Florida and taking the Gators back to the success rate it experienced in the Billy Donovan era.

Shaheen Holloway, 46, will look to recharge Seton Hall after guiding Saint Peter’s to a run to the regional final last year. First-year coach Kenny Payne isn’t as young as the others, but the 55-year-old coach will be in charge of getting Louisville back into contending status. And then there are some high-profile coaches who are returning to the sidelines, Thad Matta at Butler and Sean Miller at Xavier, who will make for interesting spotlights to see if they can turn their respective programs into contenders.

What will the year of the big men bring to the sport?

In conjunction with Tshiebwe, there’s a bevy of big men who are set to star in 2022-23 as some of the best players in the sport. The year of the big men will include returnees Bacot (North Carolina, Timme (Gonzaga), Trayce Jackson-Davis (Indiana), Hunter Dickinson (Michigan) and Zach Edey (Purdue) as players who can turn their respective programs into Final Four threats. Tshiebwe and Bacot, in particular, can put their teams on their backs.

Who wins the ever-evolving transfer portal?

After the NCAA changed its transfer policy rule before last offseason, it opened the floodgates for a free agent-like dynamic in the sport. Players are eligible to transfer anytime they want without sitting out a year during an era when NCAA athletes are getting compensated for their name, image and likeness. Last year saw coach Chris Beard win the transfer portal with a handful of elite transfers in his first year at Texas. This year, Texas is again a winner in this category with the arrival of Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter. Memphis (Kendric Davis), Miami (Nijel Pack), Kansas (Kevin McCullar) and Illinois (Terrence Shannon Jr.) all scored big offseason in the portal, too.

Terrence Shannon Jr., shown dribbling the ball against Duke during the 2022 NCAA men's tournament, spent his firs three seasons at Texas Tech before moving to Illinois this fall.

Will Kansas or Baylor keep the Big 12’s national grip going?

Coach Bill Self silenced doubters by guiding the Jayhawks to their first national title since 2008. That win came after detractors pointed out his Big 12 regular-season success contrasted with postseason letdowns. After Kansas’ title last season and Baylor’s national title the year prior under coach Scott Drew, the Big 12 – the top conference in the NET rankings the last several years – is the league to beat.

Will another league end the Big 12’s reign or could one of these programs keep the statement streak going?

Can Indiana finally break through in the Big Ten?

The Big Ten is rather wide open in 2022-23, but Indiana has a chance to make real gains. Second-year coach Mike Woodson got the Hoosiers to the NCAAs, but then again so did ex-coach Archie Miller. Woodson will have a loaded team capable of Big Ten supremacy, led by Jackson-Davis. Michigan’s Dickinson is also back and the Wolverines could have a resurgent regular season after coach Juwan Howard got them to the Sweet 16 as a bubble team last March.

Expect the Big Ten race to be one of the most intriguing conference battles in the country. Illinois and Rutgers will be poised to contend as well.

Can Houston and Creighton punch through the hype?

Two overlooked dark-horse teams for 2022-23 will be Houston and Creighton. Underrated for different reasons, the Cougars often don’t get enough love based on their league, the American Athletic Conference. But coach Kelvin Sampson has a team capable of staging what Gonzaga does in the West Coast Conference – dominating a conference and also contending on the big stage. Sampson got Houston to the Final Four in 2021 and Elite Eight last year; it’s time for the doubting to stop, especially when considering Houston’s top-five preseason status and returning roster (fueled by guard Marcus Sasser).

The Bluejays, meanwhile, have a league (the Big East) that boosts their status, but this is a program not far removed from being a mid-major a decade ago.

Yet here Creighton is, under longtime coach Greg McDermott, poised to stage its deepest run to date – following a Sweet 16 finish in 2021’s Big Dance.

The addition of South Dakota State transfer Baylor Scheierman to a balanced returning core means Creighton is the Big East favorite and capable of a deep March run.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky redemption? UNC revenge? Men's college basketball storylines