UNC returned to the win column against Duke. Here’s what we learned about the Tar Heels

North Carolina kept the Victory Bell in Chapel Hill after its 38-7 win over Duke Saturday in Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels (3-2, 2-2 ACC) are now in a position to gain some momentum with Florida State and Miami visiting Kenan Stadium in the next two weeks before arguably their biggest game on the schedule at Notre Dame on Oct. 30.

Here are five things we learned in Week 5:

Josh Downs is that dude

The sophomore receiver has had eight catches in every game this season and more than 100 yards in three. But he’s not a big-play receivers because he catches bombs. His runs after the catch is what opponents have to be weary of stopping.

Downs, who finished with eight receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown, caught a 20-yard pass and ran it 40 yards for a score in the fourth quarter. He nearly could have had an earlier score on a 36-yard reception, but he caught the ball off-balance and ended up tripping to bring himself down.

Perhaps his best highlight came on the Heels’ first score. It was Downs whose block on Duke safety Da’Quan Johnson was the key to springing Ty Chandler for his 75-yard touchdown catch.

There’s no place like home

If it wasn’t clear before, the Tar Heels’ offense plays much better in the friendly confines of Kenan Stadium. Carolina has averaged 52 points in three home games compared to just 16 in its two road games. The Heels average 587 yards in total offense at home versus just 361 yards on the road.

With Saturday’s win, the Heels have now lost just four home games in Mack Brown’s last three seasons and two of those losses were to top-five ranked teams in Clemson in 2019 and Notre Dame in 2020.

Cam’ron Kelly has his best game

UNC safety Cam’Ron Kelly leads the Heels with seven tackles against Duke. The Auburn transfer entered Saturday’s game with just 10 tackles this season. Kelly also had his first career interception when he stepped in front of a Gunnar Holmberg pass and tipped it to himself in the third quarter.

Howell’s taking a lot of hits

The Heels gave up another five sacks, which brings their season total to 22. UNC quarterback Sam Howell was credited for another 13 rushing attempts, which brings his season total to 68. That’s just six carries behind Chandler for the team lead. And that’s not to mention the plays where he takes hits, even while getting rid of the ball.

At some point this season, the physical toll from all those hits might catch up to Howell and take away from his play. The Heels have to find a way to keep him from getting hit so much.

Carolina needs a center

Senior Brian Anderson started the first drive for the Heels at center. He did not return to the game. Anderson played with his right foot and ankle heavily taped. He’s played in every game and started the last two, but hasn’t been fully healthy since fall camp in August.

Sophomore Cayden Baker filled in for the next three series, playing the position for the first time this season.

The Heels had nine rushed for minus-4 yards until Quiron Johnson took over the second series of the second quarter. Johnson, who started the first three games of the season at center, helped the ground game get going immediately with Chandler picking up 18 yards on a draw play.

Carolina’s offensive line woes may not disappear because it settles on one center, but they desperately need some consistency from the position.