UNC reaches out to top transfer target

Following the departure of Kerwin Walton this past week, the UNC basketball program now has an open scholarship to use for their 2021-22 roster. And it appears as if Hubert Davis and his staff have a player in mind.

Former Baylor standout Matthew Mayer is among the top players in the transfer portal right now and he’s getting significant interest from several teams.

The forward has heard from his fair share of programs and you can now add UNC to that list. Jeff Goodman tweeted out that the Tar Heels are one of the teams that recently contacted Mayer, hoping to land him as a transfer:

Baylor transfer Matthew Mayer has heard from Texas Tech, UNC, USC, Memphis, Alabama, Arkansas and Illinois, among others, he told me. Mayer is currently working out in Chicago. Still undecided whether to stay in NBA Draft or return to college. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 5, 2022

Now, Mayer still has his name in the NBA draft process and is working out to get feedback on his game. He could very well decide to return to college and if he does, it appears as if UNC will be a big factor in his decision.

Forward Armando Bacot has already put out his recruiting pitch on Twitter and with UNC showing interest and having a need at forward, Mayer might be a good fit for them.