UNC reaches out to highly sought after transfer portal target

The UNC basketball program is in the midst of a very important offseason and that means it is heavily involved in the transfer portal.

As it currently stands, there are five open scholarships for the 2023-24 season. Six players have entered the transfer portal and two players, Leaky Black and Pete Nance exhausted their eligibility.

On Tuesday, the Tar Heels landed their first commitment from the portal with the addition of Brown transfer wing Paxson Wojcik.

North Carolina also reached out to one of the highly regarded transfers on the market in Dalton Knecht.

Knecht is a 6-foot-6 wing from Northern Colorado who averaged 20.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game this past season. He started his career off at Northeastern (CO) Junior College where he was a Junior College All-American before spending the past two years at North Colorado.

In 67 games at Northern Colorado, he averaged 14.3 points per game and shot 37.3 percent from three. He made 125 3s across two seasons.

He scored in double-figures in 28 of the 32 games played this season and scored 26 or more points in eight games.

He also had five double-doubles, one coming against Baylor when he had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Indiana, Oregon, Kansas, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Colorado and others have reached out as well.

His scoring and shooting ability is a need for the Tar Heels on the perimeter. The minutes are available for North Carolina as well, so this is one to keep an eye on.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire