UNC RB George Pettaway to redshirt the rest of the season

As the North Carolina Tar Heels prepare for the Syracuse Orange on Saturday afternoon, head coach Mack Brown met the media to provide some updates after the bye week.

One of the biggest pieces of news was that Brown announced running back George Pettaway would miss the rest of the season and redshirt to save a year of eligibility. With Pettaway seeing limited action this year, he talked to his family and make the decision to redshirt.

Here is what Brown had to say on the situation via Inside Carolina:

“He wants to stay, he loves it here, but he wants to play,” Brown said on Monday. “He and his father talked to (assistant) coach (Larry) Porter, and I agree with it. Take your four games, you can play in the bowl game, and still redshirt.

The sophomore did play in 11 games last season for the Tar Heels, appearing as a running back and on special teams. But he found himself buried on the depth chart this season.

It makes sense for Pettaway to save his eligibility and prepare for next season, as he should get the chance to compete for playing time right away.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire