UNC quarterback Drake Maye earns national recognition

UNC football quarterback Drake Maye is off to a hot start this season as the Tar Heels are 2-0 with wins over FAMU and Appalachian State. In both of those games, Maye has played well and currently leads all Division I quarterbacks in passing yards and passing touchdowns.

In Saturday’s win over App State, he threw for 352 yards and 4 touchdowns while adding another rushing touchdown. He was sharp in the win and a big reason why the Tar Heels were able to escape. For his efforts, he was named as the ACC Quarterback of the Week and Rookie of the Week. And now, he’s earning national honors as well.

Maye was named the Maxwell Football Player of the Week this week:

This is the first time Maye has won the honor and the way he’s playing, it may not be the last.

Despite UNC’s defense really struggling, the offense looks good and can keep them in games this season. Now the only question remains is if Maye can keep this up as the competition gets tougher.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire