UNC QB Sam Howell quiet in Mayo Bowl loss vs. South Carolina

In what might be his last college game, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell didn’t give NFL scouts much to write home about.

Howell completed 12 of his 20 pass attempts for 205 yards and a touchdown in Thursday’s 38-21 loss to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, adding just three yards rushing on 13 attempts.

Coming into the 2021 college football season, Howell was considered one of the top quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class, and a potential No. 1 overall pick. As he potentially looks ahead to declaring early for this year’s draft, Howell might be lucky to crack the first round at all.

