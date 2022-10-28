UNC QB Drake Maye added to Manning Award Watch List

North Carolina quarterback Drake Mayeis once again being recognized for his play this season.

In his first year starting, Maye has been fantastic for UNC. He’s helped lead the Tar Heels to a 6-1 overall record and a 3-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play. And now, the national audience is starting to recognize his play.

On Friday, the Manning Award presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl added Maye to the midseason watch list. Maye is one of 12 additions to make the watch list which is presented annually to the collegiate American football quarterback as judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee to be the best in the United States.

Maye’s 326.1 passing yards per game this year ranks third in the nation and his 24 passing touchdowns are second.

The award will name finalists on December 1, and a winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire