UNC’s porous defense blows 14-point lead in loss to Georgia Tech

Just like last week, UNC’s defense cost it a game in which it had a fourth-quarter lead.

On Saturday night, The Tar Heels led 35-24 going into the final quarter of play against Georgia Tech, once again looking like they had the game wrapped up.

Yet just like last week, UNC’s opponent came roaring back when most people counted it out.

Anchored by two fourth-quarter rushing scores, the Yellow Jackets’ offense reached the end zone three times in the final quarter, for a 46-42 upset win that surely knocks Carolina out of the rankings.

Georgia Tech continued exposing UNC’s horrendous defense, racking up 635 yards. 222 of those yards came via fourth-quarter runs.

Carolina, on the contrary, compiled just 15 fourth-quarter rushing yards. This game had an eerily similar theme to last weekend’s UVA loss, when the Heels completely abandoned the running game late.

UNC’s second-consecutive loss was not for its lack of offense, as it generated 577 yards. Quarterback Drake Maye played a lot better, completing 17-of-25 passes for 310 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Omarion Hampton turned in his third-straight 100-yard outing, gashing the Georgia Tech defense for 153 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.

The only positive news from Carolina’s second straight loss was surviving an injury scare, as star wide receiver Devontez Walker went down after his eventual, game-clinching fumble.

The Tar Heels went from being tied for second in the ACC, to waving goodbye to their conference title hopes by falling behind Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech.

UNC should beat Campbell next week, but we can now confirm the fears that crept into our minds last weekend – this team is simply not that good.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire