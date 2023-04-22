UNC picks up crystal ball prediction for top portal target

North Carolina fans woke up to some potentially good news on Saturday morning in the recruitment of a big target in the transfer portal.

Former five-star recruit and Stanford forward Harrison Ingram has been a big target for the Tar Heels since he entered the portal and has had an in-home visit as well as a campus visit in the span of two weeks. And it appears as if the Tar Heels are the team to beat according to one recruiting analyst.

Travis Branham of 247Sports logged a crystal ball prediction for North Carolina and Ingram on Saturday morning. It’s the first prediction from a national analyst and it goes to the Tar Heels:

I have posted a Crystal Ball for Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram.https://t.co/IYn5yw9OMQ — Travis Branham (@TravisBranham_) April 22, 2023

Prior to today, there were just two predictions for Ingram and both had him going to Kansas. The predictions came in from a Duke analyst and a Kansas analyst.

Ingram is still scheduled to visit Kansas in the coming days, so this recruitment certainly isn’t over yet. While crystal ball predictions from national analysts are a good thing, it’s not a lock and things can change in a hurry as we’ve seen already in this recruitment.

But it’s hard not to feel good about UNC’s chances.

