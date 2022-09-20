UNC offensive keys to the game vs Notre Dame

The UNC football program takes on its biggest matchup of the season on Saturday as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish come to Chapel Hill.

While the matchup has lost a bit of its luster due to the Irish’s slow start this season — sitting at just 1-2 — it’s still a huge game for the Tar Heels who look to build on a 3-0 start.

UNC quarterback Drake Maye has been fantastic all season and looks to continue the trend this weekend.

Overall, the North Carolina offense has been difficult to stop by all three opponents this season and with Josh Downs and Antoine Green getting healthy and practicing this week, there could be more firepower on the way.

Either way, there a few things UNC needs to do in order to come away with a win on Saturday.

Here are the offensive keys to the game for UNC against Notre Dame.

Continue to score touchdowns in the red zone

While this may seem obvious, if the Tar Heels can convert inside the red zone with touchdowns instead of field goals, then this game may not be as close as it could.

UNC is averaging 51.3 points per game this season and while none of the three opponents are power five material or in the FBS, the offensive firepower that the Tar Heels have is obvious.

On the other hand, Notre Dame is averaging just 18.3 points per game and have scored just seven touchdowns total in three games.

On the season, North Carolina has attempted just two field goals, both from 40-49 yards, so its success in the red zone has been very good up to this point in the season. Now, it needs to continue.

As long as UNC continues to find success inside the 20, Notre Dame may not have enough fire power on offense to keep up with the Tar Heels.

Keep Drake Maye off of the ground

So far this season, the UNC offensive line has done a good job of keeping Drake Maye from taking a lot of hits in the backfield.

This weekend, that trend needs to continue.

Notre Dame has 10 sacks on the season and that total has come from seven different players. The Irish are coming off of their best defensive game with six sacks against Cal, a number that could’ve been even more.

Maye has been sacked just six times in three games and has done a good job of escaping the pocket and making big plays with his arm or legs.

If Maye has time in the pocket, he should be able to pick apart the secondary of Notre Dame that has struggled a bit early in the season.

Continue to keep everyone involved in the passing game

There is no question that wide receivers Josh Downs and Antoine Green were and are expected to be the go-to players for this UNC offense, but let’s not forget how the high-powered offense got here.

Without Downs or Green for the last two games, the Tar Heels haven’t slowed down. While Downs is expected back this week and Green will be a game-time decision, it’s important to keep spreading the ball around.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman made it known how special Downs is and knows it will be very difficult to shut him down, but he also doesn’t want him to get into a rhythm.

The Tar Heels have seven players with at least 100 yards receiving so far this season. There are also seven players with at least seven receptions. So far, only one player has double-digit catches on the season and that is the recently emerging wideout Kobe Paysour.

So far this season, six players have caught at least two passes in every single game. Even with Downs expected to return, look for UNC to continue to spread the field and get everyone involved.

If they do that, that’ll force Notre Dame to change up its defensive attack and most likely open things up for a big play for Downs.

More touches for Omarion Hampton

Coming into the season, there was a question surrounding the running back position. But, through three weeks, that question has been erased.

Omarion Hampton is the clear go-to back for the Tar Heels and he needs more touches.

So far he has totaled 38 carries for 228 yards and five touchdowns. He has two 100+ yard games and is averaging 6.0 yards per carry on the season.

Overall, the UNC rushing attack has combined for 119 carries in three games — with 26 coming from Drake Maye. Hampton’s 38 carries come in at 40.8 percent of the total touches from the running back room but there needs to be more play design to get him the ball.

In his two games when he’s reached 14 carries, he’s gone for over 100 yards. He hasn’t seen more than 16 carries, however. While it’s good to have some variation, it’s clear that Hampton should see at least 15+ carries a game and with that will come a lot of production — even more than what he’s produces through three weeks.

