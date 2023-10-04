UNC offensive keys to the game against Syracuse

Things are riding high right now for the UNC football program, which sits 4-0 for the first time since 1997.

The Tar Heels have enjoyed offensive outbursts each game, whether those be from the running back room, wide receiver group or Heisman Trophy candidate Drake Maye himself. They’ve engineered comebacks – late in the App State game and early in the clash with Pitt.

British Brooks took his turning leading UNC offensively in week one, running for over 100 yards in his first game action since 2021. Omarion Hampton followed with a lights-out encore, becoming the only FBS back with 200-plus rushing yards in Week 2. Nate McCollum enjoyed a breakout game in Week 3, catching over half of Maye’s passes for 165 yards and a touchdown, while Maye and J.J. Jones were cookin’ against Pitt.

With so many stars on offense, who’s going to shine against Syracuse on Saturday in UNC’s return from it’s bye week? Let’s take a deeper dive:

Find some more consistency in the ground game

With how efficiently UNC’s ground game performed in Weeks 1 and 2, it hasn’t enjoyed that same level of dominance since.

Brooks tore up South Carolina’s defense for 103 yards in his return from injury, while Hampton nearly single-handedly led the Tar Heels to victory against App State with 235 rushing yards and three scores.

Since then, Hampton has been the feature back. He’s performed well, rushing for a combined 110 yards and scoring a touchdown in each of the Minnesota and Pitt games, but not quite up to his Week 2 self. Brooks only has 40 yards since the South Carolina opener, moreso a result of Hampton’s breakout game in Week 2.

Look for Hampton to have another breakout game Saturday in Chapel Hill, especially against a Syracuse team that just gave up 31 points to an inconsistent Clemson offense in a loss.

Drake Maye needs to keep being Drake Maye.

He struggled to a Heisman contender’s standards in Weeks 1 and 2, failing to crack 500 combined passing yards, while throwing two interceptions to two touchdowns.

Maye played more like the quarterback we’ve all expected to see against Minnesota, torching a good Gophers defense for his second-highest career passing yardage total (414) and adding two touchdowns. He followed that up with a near-300-yard, one touchdown performance in the ACC-opening win against Pitt.

If we see the Week 1 and 2 Maye, the Tar Heels could be in for a battle against a solid Syracuse defense. If we see the Week 3 and 4 Maye, UNC will be cruising in the second half of Saturday’s game.

Get the tight ends more involved in the passing game

UNC’s tight end trio of Kamari Morales, Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver is a blessing in disguise for Maye this season.

Nesbit was the recipient of yet another Maye highlight, catching his left-handed touchdown throw against Pitt. He has 88 receiving yards and a touchdown through four games.

Morales leads the Tar Heel tight ends with 123 receiving yards, but he hasn’t found the end zone yet this season. Copenhaver caught a touchdown in the opener, but hasn’t scored since.

The tight ends haven’t needed to play like All-Stars this year, with the wide receiver group stepping up and giving Maye plenty of solid options.

On Saturday against Syracuse, though, it couldn’t hurt to have even more weapons.

Rely on Noah Burnette if drives stall

After struggling to finding consistency in the kicking game last year, Noah Burnette has been a welcomed replacement in 2023.

When it was announced starting kicker Ryan Coe would miss the Minnesota game due to injury, Burnette was ready to play.

Burnette is a perfect 3-for-3 on field goal attempts, including a 48-yarder.

It remains to be seen how long Coe is out, but the Heels are thankful that Burnette is enjoying a revival season.

Score early, score often

Desipte UNC continuing to have one of the nation’s top offenses, it struggled to find rhythm early against Pitt.

The Heels didn’t scoring until Hampton’s touchdown run, with just under four minutes remaining in the first quarter. Pitt marched right down the field and largely kept UNC’s offense off the field.

Carolina has scored multiple times in the second quarter of each game this year, which seems to be their offensive sweet spot so far this year.

Against a Syracuse team that’s allowed 20 or fewer points in four of its first five games, UNC can’t dawdle too much offensively.

