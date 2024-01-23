UNC occupies a Top 3 spot in latest Power 36 rankings

It’s basketball heaven in Chapel Hill right now.

The UNC men’s basketball team is playing like a true Final Four contender, leading the ACC with a 15-3 (7-0) record. Star shooting guard RJ Davis looks like a top player in the country by averaging just over 20 points, Armando Bacot is starting to find his groove as we get deeper into conference play, head coach Hubert Davis is utilizing his bench effectively and the Tar Heels are beating most opponents with relative ease.

Carolina is also sitting pretty at third in the latest AP Poll, but that’s not the only list they’re ranked highly on.

UNC also slots in at third for the latest Power 36 rankings, a grouping in which college basketball correspondent Andy Katz lists his Top 36 teams.

The Tar Heels have earned their Top-3 ranking by not just how they’ve won games, but who they’ve beaten – particularly in non-conference play.

UNC took down a pair of ranked teams in Tennessee and Oklahoma, which included dealing the latter its first loss.

There aren’t many teams playing better basketball than Carolina right now, with the possible exception of UConn and Purdue. Zach Edey is hoping to help the Boilermakers avoid an opening-round upset this NCAA Tournament, while the Huskies are hoping to become the first repeat champions since Florida.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire