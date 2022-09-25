UNC no longer receiving votes in USA TODAY Coaches Poll

Week 4 presented the UNC football program the opportunity to finally get into the Top 25. They entered the week 3-0 and a date set with Notre Dame in Chapel Hill.

It ended with their first loss of the season ahead of Atlantic Coast Conference play. They also went from receiving votes to not receiving any with the loss in the updated USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

A look at the full USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Georgia 4-0 1,563 (34) – 2 Alabama 4-0 1,558 (26) – 3 Ohio State 4-0 1,486 (4) – 4 Michigan 4-0 1,379 – 5 Clemson 4-0 1,339 – 6 Southern California 4-0 1,226 +1 7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1,176 +1 8 Kentucky 4-0 1,136 +1 9 Tennessee 4-0 1,077 +3 10 North Carolina State 4-0 1,015 +1 11 Ole Miss 4-0 864 +2 12 Penn State 4-0 824 +3 13 Utah 3-1 822 +1 14 Baylor 3-1 638 +3 15 Oregon 3-1 622 +3 16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 -10 17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 +3 18 Washington 4-0 539 +6 19 Arkansas 3-1 509 -9 20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 +3 21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 -5 22 Florida State 4-0 252 +5 23 Minnesota 4-0 238 +9 24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 +2 25 Syracuse 4-0 74 +7

Schools Dropped Out

No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami

Others Receiving Votes

Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1

