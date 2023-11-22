UNC at NC State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

Remember all the hype before college football started?

It’s dwindled a bit, with teams not playing up to expectations, but still alive with Rivalry Week coming up this weekend. Ohio State-Michigan has arguably the greatest implications, with the winner likely locking in a College Football Playoff spot, but Friday and Saturday are also full of rivalry clashes.

One of those under-the-radar, rivalry games is UNC-N.C. State, which kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET in Carter-Finley Stadium. Both teams sit at 8-3, with the winner on the inside track for 10 wins (Bowl Games in December). If Georgia beats Georgia Tech, the Carolina-State winner locks up third place in the ACC.

Carolina started 6-0 and was ranked 10th in the AP Poll, only for disappointing losses to UVA and Georgia Tech to drop them entirely. UNC lost to Clemson last weekend, but that result was more likely to happen.

N.C. State is the complete opposite. The Wolfpack started 4-3, but have won their past four matchups. They’ll try to make it three in a row against Carolina, who’s held late leads in the 2022 and 2021 matchups.

Key to victory for UNC

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA – NOVEMBER 18: Drake Maye #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels passes the ball during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Memorial Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

N.C. State’s defense is second in the ACC, right behind Clemson in allowing just 318 yards per game to opponents.

UNC played at Clemson last weekend, a game in which we saw Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye struggle largely. Maye failed to reach a 50 percent completion rate for the first time in 2023, plus he didn’t throw any touchdowns after the opening quarter.

You can bet Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson will be all over Maye Saturday night, which makes a bounce-back game significantly tougher. Carolina’s running game should have no issue, with star back Omarion Hampton on track for his seventh-consecutive, 100-yard output.

If the Heels want a shot at winning, Maye will have to play like the early-season, Heisman Trophy contender he once was.

Something to watch

Nov 18, 2023; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) runs the ball against Virginia Tech Hokies cornerback Mansoor Delane (4) during the third quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the UVA loss, Carolina’s defense has come back down to earth.

With the exception of wins over Syracuse and Cambpell, UNC’s allowed opponents to score a minimum 31 points against it. The Tar Heels have particularly struggle against the run, allowing UVA, Georgia Tech and Clemson to combine for 823 rushing yards.

Enter Brennan Armstrong, N.C. State’s dual threat quarterback who causes more harm with his legs than arm. Armstrong leads the Wolfpack with 522 rushing yards on the year, plus he has three touchdowns in their last two games.

If Armstrong finds an early groove, it could be a long night for the Tar Heels.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina Tar Heels (8-3, 4-3) vs. N.C. State Wolfpack (8-3, 5-2)

WHEN? Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 p.m. EST

WHERE? Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? The Varsity Network.

WEATHER? 40 degrees, 10% chance of rain, 5 mph winds

LINE? UNC -2.5

LAST MEETING? Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 in Kenan Stadium – N.C. State 30, UNC 27

ALL-TIME SERIES? UNC leads, 68-38-6

PREDICTION? UNC 33, N.C. State 24

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire