UNC-NC State ‘College GameDay’ predictions: Here’s who picked the Tar Heels, Wolfpack

For the seventh time in the history of the ACC Tournament, UNC basketball and NC State meet in the championship game.

The fourth-ranked Tar Heels (27-6) and the Wolfpack (21-14) have combined for 28 ACC Tournament titles. UNC is taking aim at 19 and NC State is hopeful to have No. 11 by the end of Saturday night (8:30 p.m., ESPN) at Capital One Arena.

Carolina is 4-2 against State in the championship game, last beating the Pack in 2007. The Wolfpack, which is trying to win five games in five days, hasn’t won the crown since 1987 in the D.C. area. UNC hasn’t won the event since 2016 in the nation’s capital.

ESPN’s College GameDay crew hosted its show from Washington, D.C., and offered its thoughts on the trophy game between the Tobacco Road rivals.

Here’s what host Rece Davis, along with analysts Jay Bilas, Jay Williams, Andraya Carter and Seth Greenberg had to say about the Tar Heels and Wolfpack, including predictions for the 71st ACC Tournament championship.

Jay Williams picks UNC basketball

Former Duke guard Jay Williams thinks the Wolfpack's extended stay in the nation's capital will catch up with them against UNC. Williams is picking the Tar Heels to win the ACC title.

What Andraya Carter had to say about North Carolina vs NC State

Andraya Carter, a star player at Tennessee, is siding with the Tar Heels to finish the job and cut down the nets in D.C. Carter says UNC is "on fire" this week.

Seth Greenberg picking the Tar Heels to beat the Wolfpack

Former ACC Coach Seth Greenberg said "tempo" will be the difference, but he expects a close game. Greenberg is rolling with the Tar Heels.

Why former Duke player Jay Bilas didn’t make a UNC-NC State prediction

Jay Bilas, a former star at Duke, didn’t make a UNC-NC State prediction because he’ll be on the TV call with Dan Shulman on Saturday night.

