UNC, NC State baseball teams reach NCAA Super Regionals. Here’s when they’ll play

North Carolina gets a quick turn-around while N.C. State gets an extra day of rest before they begin their NCAA baseball tournament super regional series this weekend.

The Tar Heels, after needing 10 innings to defeat LSU, 4-3, in the Chapel Hill Regional final Monday night, will begin play against West Virginia on Friday at Boshamer Stadium.

UNC (45-14) earned hosting rights because it is the No. 4 national seed while West Virginia (36-22) won the Tucson (Ariz.) Regional despite being seeded third among that regional’s four teams.

Seeded No. 10 nationally, N.C. State will play at No, 7 national seed Georgia beginning on Saturday. The Wolfpack won the Raleigh Regional and clinched its berth in the super regionals by defeating James Madison, 5-3, on Sunday night at Doak Field.

Georgia (42-15), which won the Athens Regional on its home field with a 8-6, 10-inning win over Georgia Tech on Sunday night, earned super regional hosting rights because it has a better national seed than N.C. State.

Here are the dates, starting times and TV information for UNC and N.C. State this weekend:

Chapel Hill Super Regional

At Boshamer Stadium, Chapel Hill

Game one: UNC vs. West Virginia, Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game two: UNC vs. West Virginia, Saturday, 8 p.m., ESPN2

Game three (if necessary): UNC vs. West Virginia, Sunday, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Athens Super Regional

At Foley Field, Athens, Georgia

Game one: N.C. State vs. Georgia, Saturday, noon, ESPNU

Game two: N.C. State vs. Georgia, Sunday, noon, ESPNU

Game three (if necessary): N.C. State vs. Georgia, Monday, TBD, TBD