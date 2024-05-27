UNC, NC State baseball land as NCAA regional hosts while ACC champ Duke hits the road

NCAA Tournament baseball will be played in the Triangle as North Carolina and N.C. State were selected as top-16 national seeds by the tournament committee Sunday night.

Duke, however, will hit the road despite winning the ACC championship earlier Sunday with a 16-4 romp over Florida State in Charlotte.

With the committee set to unveil the full bracket on Monday at noon, the 16 schools who will begin their tournament play at home were announced Sunday.

The ACC landed five schools among the top 16 in UNC (42-13), N.C. State (33-20), Florida State (42-15), Virginia (41-15) and Clemson (41-14).

Duke (39-18) was not selected and its status as never hosting NCAA tournament games in Durham will continue.

A third regional site will be played in North Carolina, though, as East Carolina (43-15) will hold a regional in Greenville.

The four-team regionals begin on Friday with a double-elimination format used to determine the regional champions. Those 16 champions advance to Super Regional play the following weekend.

Besides the five ACC schools and ECU, the remaining 10 regional hosts are Georgia (39-15), Texas A&M (44-13), Oregon State (42-14), Arkansas (43-14), Tennessee (50-11), Kentucky (40-14), Oklahoma (37-19), Cal-Santa Barbara (42-12), Oklahoma State (40-17) and Arizona (36-21).