UNC moves up one spot in AP Top 25 poll

It was an excellent bye-week for the UNC football program. They got to witness Duke take an L to Notre Dame and see their ranking climb one spot to No.14 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

UNC saw a jump despite not seeing the field, primarily due to LSU’s shocking loss to Ole Miss, causing the Tigers to go from No. 13 to No. 23.

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) continued its presence on the poll with the same four FSU, UNC, Duke and Miami remaining on the list while adding the 5-0 Louisville to the mix who debuted for the first time this season at No. 25.

UNC’s remaining schedule should only help elevate their ranking with Miami, Duke, and Clemson left to be played.

They have some sprinkled-in trap games like Syracuse and NC State, but if they come back from the bye with the same results as before, the Heels should be in a great position come bowl selection.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire