UNC misses out on four star QB Jake Merklinger

Officially, the North Carolina Tar Heels won’t be getting four-star quarterback Jake Merklinger with him committing to the Tennessee Vols.

Merklinger, a part of the 2024 class, decided yesterday at Calvary Day School in front of his friends, coaches, and family. Staying true to tradition, Merklinger sat with the four schools he considered, Michigan State, Georgia, Tennessee, and North Carolina.

When it was all said and done, his decision was clear, rocking Vols orange under his zipped jacket with a bucket hat to match. Merklinger soon after plastered his decision all over social media, resulting in significant traction.

Merklinger would’ve been the ideal candidate to come to Chapel Hill, with expectations of this being Drake Maye’s final year. The three-sport athlete standing 6’3 posted an 11-1 record as a junior with 36 total touchdowns this past season.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire