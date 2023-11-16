UNC Men’s Basketball vs. Cal-Riverside: Game preview, info, prediction and more

If you’re looking for ways to kick off your last weekend before the busy Thanksgiving week, might we suggest attending or watching some UNC basketball on Friday, Nov. 17?

The Tar Heels will be hosting Big West school UC-Riverside for an 8 p.m. EST tip-off. This allows plenty of fans to get home from work, eat dinner and take care of their pets before heading into Chapel Hill.

Despite a couple of slow starts against Radford and Lehigh, UNC is 2-0. The Tar Heels have shown an ability to close out games in dominant fashion, something we hardly saw last year. Armando Bacot continues climbing up the all-time scoring list, R.J. Davis continues showing why he’s UNC’s best shooter, while transfers Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan have brought some much-needed scoring reinforcements.

UC-Riverside already has one win under its belt, 76-69 against NAIA school Cal-Merced on Tuesday, Nov. 7. The Highlanders have struggled against Division-I competition, though, getting 29-pieced by Utah and 11-pieced by Portland U. (Oregon).

It’s too early to tell how good a team is this early in the season, but Riverside has five guys averaging at least five points. Its top two scorers, Barrington Hargress and Isaiah Moses, both average double-digits.

Key to victory for UNC

Nov 12, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Elliott Cadeau (2) dribbles in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s still super early in the season, which gives teams the golden opportunity to dip into their benches.

If you remember anything about UNC men’s basketball last year, you know that head coach Hubert Davis came under fire for not utilizing his bench.

So far in 2023, Davis appears to be experimenting a lot more with his reserves. Four reserves are averaging double-digit minutes, led by 20 from point guard Elliot Cadeau, who could very well become a full-time starter as we get into ACC play.

If UNC wants to establish a deep, reliable roster before the thick of its schedule, it’ll want to play everyone on Friday night.

Something to watch

Nov 12, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard RJ Davis (4) reacts with forward Armando Bacot (5) in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Armando Bacot and R.J. Davis are, undoubtedly, Carolina’s two best players.

Bacot scored 25 points to lead UNC in the season-opening victory against Radford, while both him and Davis reached 22 in last Sunday’s win against Lehigh.

We’ll likely see the same thing on Friday night, but I’m intrigued to see if another Tar Heel will have a breakout game. Look for a key bench guy, like Jae’Lyn Withers, to reach the 10-point mark.

What you need to know

WHAT? North Carolina (2-0) vs. UC-Riverside (1-2)

WHEN? Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m. ET

WHERE? Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV? ACC Network (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

RADIO? Tar Heels Sports Network

LINE? N/A

LAST MEETING? First Meeting

ALL-TIME SERIES? FIRST MEETING

PREDICTION? UNC 78, UC-Riverside 54

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire