UNC men’s basketball releases 2023-24 non-conference schedule

We are not far away from fans echoing the famous Tar Heel chant inside the Dean E. Smith Center, and we now know some of the teams UNC will defend the home court against with the school releasing its non-conference opponents.

The non-conference schedule features some big games, including the recently announced CBS Sports Classic game against Kentucky and the Jimmy V Classic against UConn. Both games will take place on neutral playing courts, with the Tar Heels battling the Wildcats in State Farm Arena and the Huskies in Madison Square Garden.

The schedule also features the Battle 4 Atlantis, the ACC/SEC challenge against Tennessee, and the Jumpman Invitational.

Outside of the tournament and ACC/SEC challenge, UNC will welcome must-win non-conference opponents into Chapel Hill. Last season, the Tar Heels needed help to dance, and not taking care of business early became their dagger.

The games against Tennessee, UConn, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and a stacked ACC could have UNC in the driver’s seat come March Madness.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire