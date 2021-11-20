UNC meets Purdue showing ‘everybody can put on the cape’ with scoring in early bunches

North Carolina guard RJ Davis poured in a career-best 26 points against Brown in last week’s victory at the Smith Center.

Armando Bacot was putting together a career night and Caleb Love was putting forth an assertive second half, and yet new coach Hubert Davis dialed up a set play for Kerwin Walton in perhaps the most pivotal moment North Carolina confronted during its last men’s basketball game.

College of Charleston had cut the Tar Heels’ lead to one with about six minutes remaining, and the Cougars’ rowdy home crowd roared in approval. And there was Walton moving without the ball and running behind screens for an open look at a 3-pointer, which he proceeded to bury from the top of the key.

About 85 seconds later, Walton connected again, launching off the dribble with defenders’ hands in his face to stretch visiting North Carolina’s lead to nine. Talk about picking the proper spots. That 3 capped a 4-for-6 effort from beyond the arc for Walton, the sophomore guard who didn’t miss during the second half.

Standing outside the Tar Heels’ locker room that night at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., Walton said it didn’t necessarily surprise him that Davis called his number during such a crucial juncture with other hot options available.

“See that’s the thing, we’ve got a lot of good guys this year,” Walton said. “We’ve got a lot of weapons, and I think everybody has the chance of having a Superman night. Everybody can put on the cape on this team, and I think we all know that and we all feed off of each other.”

The 18th-ranked Tar Heels (3-0) meet No. 6 Purdue (3-0) on Saturday in the Hall of Fame Tip-off Tournament at the Mohegan Sun having produced six 20-point scorers already on the young season. It’s a fast start that nearly has equaled the team’s seven 20-point scorers across all of last season’s 29-game schedule.

Four different sources have been North Carolina’s 20-point providers. Bacot pumped in a career-best 24 points at College of Charleston after his 22 points on Brown. Love delivered 22 points apiece against Loyola (Md.) and College of Charleston. RJ Davis supplied a career-high 26 points against Brown, and Brady Manek scored 20 points in the Loyola game.

Now, the Tar Heels take a sizeable step up in competition. This weekend’s loaded Hall of Fame Tip-off field also includes No. 5 Villanova and No. 17 Tennessee. Purdue has piled up three blowout victories at home to open the season, by the wide margins of 96-67 over Bellarmine, 92-67 over Indiana State, and 96-52 over Wright State.

“Coach Davis, he’s been doing a good job of instilling confidence in us,” Bacot said this week. “He never really tells us what to do on offense, just more on the defensive end, something that we’ve got to get a lot better at.

“But Coach Davis, he never really tells us any shot is bad, anything like that. So just playing with that confidence and having that swagger, I feel like for all of us that’s why you see us scoring those huge totals.”

North Carolina coach Hubert Davis shouts instructions during the Tar Heels’ defeat of College of Charleston on Tuesday night.

North Carolina features five players averaging double figures in scoring, with Love (19 points per game), Bacot (18 points per game), Manek (17 points per game), Davis (12.7 points per game) and Walton (10 points per game). Dawson Garcia, who had six 20-point games last season as a freshman at Marquette, has yet to break out for the Tar Heels.

The power forward Bacot’s 24 points at College of Charleston came on 10-for-12 shooting from the field. He’s sinking an unconscious 82.1 percent of his shots through three outings this season, underlined by a 20-for-23 clip from the field during the last two games.

Bacot collected 12 rebounds and six blocked shots against College of Charleston to go along with his career-high scoring.

“I feel like he’s the best big in the country, so he just imposed his will,” Love said of Bacot, after the College of Charleston game. “When he’s locked in, can’t nobody guard him.”

HALL OF FAME TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

Who: No. 18 North Carolina (3-0) vs. No. 6 Purdue (3-0)

When: 4 p.m. Saturday (ESPN News)

Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Conn.

Series: North Carolina leads 8-2 and has won the last eight meetings. These teams last faced each other in the Maui Invitational in November 1999.

Up next: The winner advances to a matchup with either No. 5 Villanova or No. 17 Tennessee in the tournament championship game at 1 p.m. Sunday, while the loser will play in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday

