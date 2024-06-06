UNC and LSU baseball set TV ratings record in regional

The Chapel Hill Regional was arguably the most exciting round in the NCAA Baseball Tournament so far as North Carolina and LSU went down to the wire.

After LSU and North Carolina walked off against their opponents on Friday, the two teams met on Saturday night in the winners bracket. UNC was able to get the edge with a dramatic win thanks to Vance Honeycutt and then battled two more times on Sunday and Monday before the Tar Heels eventually won the regional.

In front of a packed stadium at the Bosh, UNC was able to celebrate and punch their ticket to the next round. They also did so in front of a record-setting crowd ratings-wise on TV.

Per ESPN PR, the Tar Heels and Tigers produced the two most-watched NCAA Baseball Regional games EVER. Yes, both games saw over 700,000 people watch each game including 964,000 for Game 7:

How good was the theater in Chapel Hill?@DiamondHeels and @LSUbaseball produced the two most-watched @NCAABaseball Regional games ever on record. A million people watching on ESPN2 is a massive number. College baseball 🚀 https://t.co/1IRYnT809W — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) June 5, 2024

The first game between the two teams on Saturday night drew 756,000 viewers and the winner-take-all surpassed that.

LSU was involved in three of the top games of the weekend as a matchup against Wofford drew 678,000.

North Carolina is set to face off against West Virginia in the Chapel Hill Super Regional which will begin on Friday night.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire