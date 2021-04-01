UNC’s legendary head coach Roy Williams retiring

Breaking News:

Legendary North Carolina men's basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring

Associated Press

North Carolina says Hall of Fame basketball coach Roy Williams is retiring.

The school announced Williams’ decision Thursday, two weeks after he closed his 18th season with the Tar Heels and 33rd season as a head coach overall going back to his time at Kansas. Williams won 903 games in a career that included three national championships with the Tar Heels in 2005, 2009 and 2017.

UNC lost to Wisconsin in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in his final game.

