UNC legend Rasheed Wallace ignites Duke trash talk with Jared McClain

The North Carolina and Duke rivalry is going strong even after Roy Williams and Mike Krzyzewski retired. And this past week, it was a former player and a current player that ignited the trash talk a little more.

During the Nike Skills Academy in Oregon, current Duke freshman guard Jared McClain stepped to the mic to introduce himself at a Q&A that involved Rasheed Wallace. As he introduced himself as a Duke player, Wallace coughed loudly as the crowd started laughing.

McClain had a quick response Wallace that North Carolina did not make the NCAA Tournament last year. And from there, Wallace fired back with “Coach K lost his last two games to who?!”

The two went back and forth for a few seconds as you can see in the video below:

The Carolina-Duke rivalry on full display pic.twitter.com/syJP5t8szm — OSP (@oneshiningpod) August 14, 2023

Technically, Duke did lose to Virginia Tech in between the two losses to North Carolina back in 2022 but we get Wallace’s point.

It’s all playful trash talk and it’s even better that it’s coming from a current player with the Blue Devils riding a two-game win streak against the Tar Heels, as well as a legend who played four times in the rivalry and didn’t lose to Duke at all.

